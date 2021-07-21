Subscriber login Close [x]
Château de Pommard releases 2019 Clos Marey-Monge cuveés

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 July, 2021

Château de Pommard has announced the release of the 2019 Clos Marey-Monge cuveés, which it claims to be the first to receive organic certification from a French certifier, accredited by the INAO (National Institute of Origin and Quality).

“The organic certification was the first milestone in Château de Pommard's journey towards biodynamic certification, said Michael Baum, CEO and Propriétaire of Château de Pommard.

“Five years ago we started using organic farming methods and natural remedies to fight disease in the vineyard. We’ve seen the Clos come back to life with healthy soils and healthier vines that are more resilient and produce better fruit. Today, our wines are more energetic and display more aromas and flavors than ever,” he said.

The six 2019 Clos Marey-Monge organic wines are available for sale directly at the Château, on the website, through private client sales team and in fine wine retailers and restaurants around the world. 

To celebrate this new organic certification, Château de Pommard has released two six-bottle collections, now sold at special en primeur prices.

The Clos Marey-Monge Collection (£502) samples five distinct wines from each plot of Château de Pommard’s vineyard as well as its signature Monopole blend. 

The Clos Marey-Monge Monopole Collection (£740) includes six bottles of the flagship cuvée.

Since becoming owners of Château de Pommard in 2014, the Carabello-Baum family has emphasised the importance of transitioning the wine industry to more responsible and sustainable winemaking methods, with Baum saying it is working on a “significant transformation plan to make sure Château de Pommard flourishes for another 300 years”. 

At the end of last year, Baum launched an experiential wine platform with sustainability at its heart.

 

  

