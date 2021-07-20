Wines of Germany show The Big G returns

By Lisa Riley

Wines of Germany has announced the return of its The Big G show in partnership with Harpers Wine & Spirit.

Taking place across the 9 and 10 August, this year’s show will comprise virtual tailored tastings, debate and insight aimed at bringing participants closer to German producers.

It kicks off with a ‘Germany’s new wave: why German wine is trending now’ tasting hosted by David Motion of The Winery, alongside Andrew Catchpole, editor of Harpers (10.30am on 9 August).

This tasting session will explore the up-and-coming trends in UK retail and discuss why German wine is so well-placed to fit these trends, alongside a selection of fantastic German wines to illustrate.

This will be followed by a 'Diving into Generation Riesling' tasting (3pm) hosted by Ronan Sayburn of 67 Pall Mall, again alongside Catchpole, which will offer the chance to taste through diverse wines from Generation Riesling – a collective of young winemakers all under 35 brought together to show the new wave of German winemaking skill and style.

The following day starts with a 'Germany’s Virtual Vineyards' tour (10.30am), featuring German winemakers showing where they grow their vines and produce their wines, which will launch across Harpers and Wines of Germany websites and social media.

The show closes with an 'A wine for all reasons: why German wine is the smart choice' discussion (3pm), during which Catchpole will be joined by a panel of retailers, importers and on-trade specialists who will share their experiences of selling German wines in the trade and to consumers.

The panel comprises Eliot Awin, partner, ABS Wine Agencies; Ruth Spivey, wine consultant/journalist; Colin Thorne, buyer, Vagabond Wines and Ana Sapungiu MW, head buyer Oddbins.

For your chance to catch up will all things German wine, register here.