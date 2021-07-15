C&C and Mark Anthony Brands join The Portman Group

By Lisa Riley

The Portman Group, which celebrates its 25 anniversary this year, has welcomed two new members — C&C Group and Mark Anthony Brands International — marking the first new members to join this year.

C&C Group, which supplies and markets cider, beer, wine, spirits and soft drinks, is returning as a member after previously leaving in 2014, while Mark Anthony Brands enhances the breadth of the Council membership, representing hard seltzer brand White Claw.

The Portman Group said it was “especially pleased” to welcome two new members in this the 25 anniversary of its code of practice.

“It is a significant endorsement of our new strategy. We encourage producers and retailers, both large and small, to talk to us about how they too can play a full part in engaging with key policy challenges and actively supporting the self-regulatory model,” said CEO Matt Lambert.

David Forde, CEO at C&C Group who has previously been a Portman Group Council member when he was CEO of Heineken UK and Ireland, added: “Now more than ever, as we see the ramifications of Covid-19, the sector needs to come together to demonstrate that the UK alcohol industry takes its self-regulatory and social responsibility obligations very seriously.

“As a regulator, the Portman Group actively helps the industry to avoid breaches of the code through guidance and training, holds the industry to account when necessary and represents the positive work of the sector to government. By re-joining the Portman Group, we are increasing our existing strong commitment to socially responsible business practices and industry self-regulation.”

Davin Nugent, CEO at Mark Anthony Brands International, meanwhile said that becoming a member affirmed the company’s commitment to responsible self-regulation of the alcohol industry.

“Our support of the Portman Group means we are becoming a part of the gold-standard of responsibility and regulation. We have long been dedicated to promoting the responsible serving and consumption of our products in all settings and are pleased to have this formalised,” he said.

The duo brings the total Group membership to fourteen.

Earlier this year, The Portman Group launched guidance on the growing hard seltzers category following research which showed that just 7% of consumers had heard of the drinks.





