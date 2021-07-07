Hallgarten & Novum Wines: Account Manager based in North East

Hallgarten Wines has 85 plus years of experience in the UK wine trade. We market and sell over 1,200 wines from some of the greatest wine producers in the world through our strong sales team to all sectors of the UK trade - restaurants, hotels, independent wine merchants and national multiples.

The Opportunity



We are looking for an experienced sales professional who has proven they can achieve and exceed annual targets by maintaining both existing business and opening advantageous new accounts.

Ideally applicants should have relevant experience in the wine industry with WSET accreditation, but we are an equal opportunity employer and not limited by qualifications. Proven sales success is a requirement and this role is based in North East England.

Key responsibilities

To achieve or exceed your annual sales and net contribution budgets.

To work closely with your Sales Manager to develop business with key prospects.

To maintain an active prospect list, ensuring that new accounts opened are of suitable size and profitability.

To ensure that your product knowledge is sufficient to be able to converse comfortably with customers and prospects at all levels.

To commit to key supplier targets for our most important brands and to liaise with the Marketing team and brand managers on any Agency-driven issues.

To ensure that you keep yourself up to date at all times as regards vintage changes, out of stock situations, and major new listings and de-listings.

To manage your time carefully and efficiently and develop a calling plan that ensures regular visits to your most important customers, whilst leaving ample time for prospecting.

To communicate efficiently and in a timely fashion with all Company departments.

To liaise with the Credit Control department, to ensure that all accounts are kept within our trading terms.

To make full use of any promotional activity arranged by the Company.

To make full use of visiting suppliers and to ensure that you are well prepared for these visits and that the time invested by our suppliers is fully maximized.

To attend and represent Hallgarten at Regional and National events, and to always promote the best possible impression of Hallgarten Wines.

Requirements

Customer-centric approach to business

Organised with sound commercial awareness

Able to work unaccompanied and in a pressured environment

Excellent inter-personal skills – good listener; able to adapt communication style as appropriate and close sales

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written

Team Player

Ability to build very strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders

Must be computer literate, using Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Driving licence

WSET qualified ideally to diploma level or equivalent

2 years’+ experience of sales growth and account management

Experience of selling to on trade and independent off trade channels is desirable

What is on offer

Competitive Salary

Bonus Structure

Company Car Allowance

Pension scheme

25 Days Annual Leave per annum with the ability to purchase up to 5 days

This is an exciting opportunity to join a successful team and to demonstrate your passion for wine!

If you are interested please send your CV and covering letter to: hr@hnwines.co.uk

Closing date for applications is Monday 9th August