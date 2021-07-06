Rousset and Pineau return with Nocturne

By Lisa Riley

Nocturne

158 Old Brompton Road, London SW5 0BA

nocturnebar.co.uk

Xavier Rousset MS and Steve Pineau have teamed up again, this time to open a new Prohibition-style bar. Located underneath their wine and cheese bar, Old Brompton in South Kensington, Nocturne builds upon the timeless elegance and glamour of the 1920s.

In a nod to the hidden drinking dens of the Prohibition era, Pineau has created a cocktail list that reflects the neat, no-gimmicks ethos of the drinks served at that time, with the menu split into Vintage, Pre-Prohibition and Prohibition cocktails.

Moreover, Rousset has devised a list championing winemakers from France and Italy, while making sure all wines are affordable and served by the glass. The list also features a selection of Champagnes.

Complementing the drinks list is a selection of 70 artisanal cheeses and charcuterie.







