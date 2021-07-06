Subscriber login Close [x]
Rousset and Pineau return with Nocturne

By Lisa Riley
Published:  06 July, 2021

Nocturne 

158 Old Brompton Road, London SW5 0BA

nocturnebar.co.uk

Xavier Rousset MS and Steve Pineau have teamed up again, this time to open a new Prohibition-style bar. Located underneath their wine and cheese bar, Old Brompton in South Kensington, Nocturne builds upon the timeless elegance and glamour of the 1920s.

In a nod to the hidden drinking dens of the Prohibition era, Pineau has created a cocktail list that reflects the neat, no-gimmicks ethos of the drinks served at that time, with the menu split into Vintage, Pre-Prohibition and Prohibition cocktails.

Moreover, Rousset has devised a list championing winemakers from France and Italy, while making sure all wines are affordable and served by the glass. The list also features a selection of Champagnes.

Complementing the drinks list is a selection of 70 artisanal cheeses and charcuterie.



South Africa's high hopes

