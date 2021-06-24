Old Vine Conference to focus on genetics and heritage

By Michelle Perrett

The second Old Vine Conference is taking place online on 30June and 1 July 2021, with a focus on genetics and heritage.

The event will be free to attend and includes speakers from all over the world of wine, including Bolivia, Australia, Argentina and France.

The Old Vine Conference is a non-profit organisation seeking to highlight the work of old vine pioneers, advocate the scientific and oenological case for old vines, help build old vine wines into a recognised category amongst consumers and slow the loss of important old-vine vineyards worldwide.

The initiative was kickstarted in March with a conference hosted and moderated by Tim Atkin MW, Dr Jamie Goode and Sarah Abbott MW, marking the first in a series of events scheduled to take place throughout this year.

Speakers at this second event include Dr Dylan Grigg, old vine researcher and founder at Meristem Viticulture from Australia; Dr Laura Catena, Catena Zapata from Argentina; Brigitte Chevalier, owner and winemaker at Domaine de Cébène in France; Nayan Gowda, winemaker and consultant to Jardin Oculto in Bolivia; Jean-Philippe Roby from the Bordeaux Sciences Agro and Institute of Vine and Wine Scientific Institute of Bordeaux and Katie Jones from Domaine Jones.

The event will be hosted and moderated by Jane Anson, Abbott, and Atkin and will focus on the work that producers and viticulturalists are doing to safeguard old vines around the world.

“We are delighted to have such an exciting line up of speakers for our second virtual conference," said Abbott.

"Since our first event in March, we have been contacted by passionate winemakers and old vines experts from around the world who want to engage with our initiative. This shows that there is a real need to harness this passion and turn it into real actions that can help secure the future of old vines around the world.

“We have already started to build a network of regional ambassadors and producer sponsors around the world which will allow us to continue to develop future events and connections.”

To book a place, please visit here.