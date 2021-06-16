Subscriber login Close [x]
    Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

    Published:  16 June, 2021

    Agile Media is a dynamic, fast growing B2B drinks publishing and events company based in Burgess Hill. Now in its 13th year, the company produces print, digital, awards and tasting events in the UK and internationally, with market leading titles Drinks International, CLASS, Harpers Wine & Spirit and Drinks Retailing. We also produce a large number of events including the International Spirits Challenge, CLASS Bar Awards, Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT), International Beer Challenge, Harpers Wine Stars, Drinks Retailing Awards and the Think series of events.

    The Position
    We are looking for an Editor to join our leading title, Drinks Retailing. The Editor role reports to the Publisher and includes working as part of a team to deliver high quality print magazine, digital and events content for the drinks industry.

    The Drinks Retailing portfolio includes a bi-monthly print magazine, website, newsletter, the Drinks Retailing Awards, International Beer Challenge, International Cider Challenge, the Think portfolio of events as well as a growing stable of digital events.

    The Editor position is a senior role within the company and would include responsibility for planning, developing and producing market leading magazine, digital and event content for our reader audiences.

    For full details and a job description, please contact Lee Sharkey with a covering letter and a CV to lee.sharkey@agilemedia.co.uk.


    Closing date for applications - July 7th 2021


    Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

