US and EU lawmakers endorse elimination of wine tariffs and ‘zero for zero’

By Lisa Riley
Published:  15 June, 2021

The Brussels-based CEEV (Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins) and Wine Institute of California have applauded a strong show of support for Translantic wine trade.

The applause follows a statement on the US-EU wine trade relationship, signed jointly by 85 members of the US Congress and members of the European Parliament, calling for the removal of all tariffs on wine traded between the two markets. 

The statement clearly acknowledged the harmful impact of retaliatory tariffs and called on the leadership of the US and EU to work towards a ‘zero for zero’ tariff-free wine trade environment. 

“Wine is a truly unique product and tariff free trade benefits our family wineries, farmers, retailers and hospitality businesses that make up our sector as well as consumers on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Bobby Koch, president and CEO of the Wine Institute. 

“We applaud the Congressional Wine Caucus and their European counterparts for leading this effort to achieve ‘zero for zero’. This, more than anything, will help enhance the positive impact of our trade relationship,” he said. 

Jean Marie Barillère, president of the CEEV, added: “A free wine trade environment is essential to preserve the longstanding efforts and investments of our wine companies and the sustainability of our vineyards. 

“European Parliament Wine Intergroup and Congressional Wine Caucus are well aware of the unique benefits of the wine trade and the importance of eliminating tariffs of any kind”.

The CEEV and One Institute have jointly been calling for a suspension of retaliatory tariffs on wine in response to the Transatlantic dispute over Boeing aircraft subsidies.

A copy of the Common Statement on the US-EU Wine Trade Relationship and a list of signatories can be found here.



