Franciacorta webinar: Adding a Splash of Italian Style

By Harpers Editorial team

With sparkling wine in growth in the UK and consumers becoming ever more adventurous in their drinking habits, Harpers is teaming up with Consorzio Franciacorta for a webinar exploring the possibilities offered both by Italy’s foremost sparkling wine and the broader sparkling category.

A free-to-attend session, ‘Franciacorta: Adding a Splash of Italian Style’ will explore the role that multifaceted Franciacorta can play in enhancing a rounded, engaging and commercially successful wine offer.

Date & Time: 17 June, 3pm-4pm

Beginning with a short video introduction to the region and the styles of wine it produces, our panel will then assess what Franciacorta can add to a successful list, while also considering how to grow premium sparkling sales more generally and making the most of the category.

The Panel:

Kent Barker, founder, Eight Stony Street

Isabella Gatti, buyer, Majestic

Louise Gordon, head of wine and bars, Heckfield Place

Sara Rossi, head sommelier, Trinity

Laura Gatti, vice president, Franciacorta Consorzio

As with all Harpers webinars, we’ll be encouraging an interactive session, with plenty of opportunity for audience Q&A, allowing you to draw on the experience and wisdom of our panellists.

To register for Franciacorta: Adding a Splash of Italian Style, click here.








