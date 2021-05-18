Subscriber login Close [x]
    C & D Wines: National Account Manager

    Published:  18 May, 2021

    C & D Wines is a well established, 36-year-old company selling exclusively Spanish wines with offices in SE26 5BW. Olarra is a major player in the production of quality wines from several regions of Spain, amongst them Rioja, Ribera del Duero  and La Mancha.

    For some 30 years or so C & D Wines has been importing most of Olarra branded wines from Rioja and La Mancha as well as some buyers’ own brands. Now both companies have decided to enhance this relationship.

    We are therefore looking for National Account Manager to develop both C & D and Olarra portfolio of wines amongst National Accounts and Independent Wholesalers.

    Location – Home based with travel to customers and London office

    About you

    You need to be passionate about wines and aspirational for your own success. English as first language and good knowledge of Spanish will be valued. You will be able to demonstrate sales success with major retailers or distributors and will come to the company with a number of good quality contacts, a minimum of two years in a similar role and experience of some top 5 grocery accounts.

    You need to have the ability to spot and exploit sales opportunities, strong communication skills and experience in negotiation, knowledge of both branded and private labels, accurate forecasting, loading new line forms and promotions, and be able to handle pricing, logistics and invoicing queries.

    You need to be a team player, adaptable to frequently changing conditions, and flexible with working hours. Work across (and build strong working relationships with) all internal functions within C & D: Finance, Marketing, Customer Service, Logistics and with Olarra group of wineries. You will demonstrate good attention to detail, high levels of numeracy and intermediate MS Office skills e.g. comfortable with VLOOKUP, Pivot Tables etc. You will be able to analyse data and make recommendations.

    We offer

    Attractive salary + bonus + car + WPP + Business travels to Spain.

    Applicants

    If you are interested in this exciting job please send your detailed CV with salary aspirations to felix@canddwines.co.uk

    Most read articles

