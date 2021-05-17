Salcombe Distilling Co: Marketing & Sales Support Executive

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced Marketing & Sales Support Executive to join our fast-paced and growing team. We are seeking a highly organised, personable, and efficient individual to assist in accelerating our growth in the US.

Role: Marketing & Sales Support Executive

Location: SDCo is based in South Devon but this position can be remote with a requirement to travel to Devon on occasion.

Position: Permanent, full-time

This is a dynamic role with a unique opportunity to join us from the early stages of our US launch and make a tangible difference to the company’s growth.

You will be a driven and enthusiastic marketeer, with an excellent understanding of all areas of marketing, ready to immerse yourself in our exciting and evolving brands and help the company achieve its goals.

You will have experience of launching and early stage growth of a product into new markets.

Key job activities:

MARKETING

Responsible for the creation, execution and management of the USA marketing strategy for Salcombe Gin and our evolving non-alcoholic spirit brand New London Light

Look after the USA marketing budget and ensure spend is delivering ROI

Work collaboratively with the rest of the marketing team and external agencies on key campaigns, product launches and areas such as social media, photography, websites etc.

Manage our USA PR agency and oversee all PR activity to help build on our brands’ objectives

Support new product and service launches in the USA, in addition to supporting the launch of existing products in new states as SDCo.’s footprint grows

Oversee the creation of all communications and collateral for US markets in keeping with our brand guidelines

Work with our digital marketing manager on areas such as website content management, digital advertising, social media, SEO and building newsletter audiences

Research and analyse target audiences, market trends and competitors

Seeking out opportunities and build relationships with potential brand partners, e.g. lifestyle brands, tonic partners etc.

Oversee and manage SDCo’s presence at various US based events, including sales support events, conferences and tastings

Send weekly and monthly reports on key activities and results

You may also be required to support the marketing team on non-US initiatives to support brand objectives

SALES SUPPORT

Be the key resource and point of contact for our USA sales team for all marketing support required, including all sales support collateral, supporting trade events and tastings etc

Ensure our brands are represented correctly with online trade partners, whilst making the most of opportunities for further exposure

Work with the sales team to keep our CRM system up to date

Manage marketing chargebacks on USA importer system

Liaising with our importer and distribution partners on any marketing initiatives

Liaise with the US sales team, UK products team and our importer to ensure compliance with US Federal and state requirements and filings

Required skills and experience:

You will need to be confident, outgoing, polite and above all enthusiastic

You will have a minimum of 2 years’ experience in the drinks industry or in a similar role with proven experience in reaching new markets

A strong understanding of US markets, challenges and opportunities

An excellent copywriter and meticulous proof-reader with a strong grasp of the English language and flair for creative writing and storytelling so that messaging and tone of voice is on brand

A natural brand guardian with an impeccable eye for detail

Must be tech savvy with excellent computer skills and a good understanding of digital platforms

You will be extremely well organised and share the same high standards, attention to detail and uncompromising approach to quality we have

You will have a can-do attitude, always going the extra mile, ready to hit the ground running with our fast-paced team

Be a team player and educator, sharing knowledge, skills and best practice

Desired skills and experience, but not essential:

A degree in marketing or a relevant field

A passion for spirits and understanding of distillation, mixology, the industry etc would be beneficial but not essential

Experience in content creation using Adobe Creative Cloud applications such as InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop

Working for Salcombe Distilling Co.

Part of a growing team passionate about our spirits and our brands

Competitive salary and holiday allowance

Staff discount

It is essential in this role that there is some flexibility to work US hours as and when required

to work US hours as and when required This role is primarily office-based but may include some home working and travel





Remuneration: Competitive and dependent upon experience.

To APPLY: Please send your CV together with cover letter to jointheteam@salcombedistilling.com. Please include the following in your cover letter:

Why you’d think you’d be a great fit for our growing team

An interesting fact about yourself

An interesting fact about Salcombe Distilling Co.

A sample social media post, as if you had written it on behalf of Salcombe Distilling Co.

All applicants must be eligible to work in the UK.

Please note: Due to the high volume of expected applications we are unable to notify unsuccessful applicants. If you have not been notified of the outcome of your application within four weeks of the closing date, please assume you have been unsuccessful on this occasion.

Applications close: 4th June 2021