Inverarity Morton enters retail with Bonnie & Wild bottle shop

By Jo Gilbert

Leading Scottish independent drink distributor Inverarity Morton has announced it will launch its first retail venture as part of the ambitious new Bonnie & Wild Food Hall due to open in Edinburgh next month.

Inverarity will be taking on a speciality retail space within Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace which will be known as The Bonnie & Wild bottleshop. The Bonnie & Wild development is expected to be a significant feather in the cap of Scotland’s drink and gastronomy scene, spanning 16,700sqft when it opens on 24 June in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

This will be the distributor’s first foray into retail in the capital and will see them operating alongside well-known names such as BBC Masterchef-winner Gary Maclean, acclaimed Glasgow institution The Gannet and vegan restaurant group Erpingham House.

Sales director Steve Annand said: “We all know how difficult the past 15 months have been for the hospitality sector but it’s uplifting to see renewed confidence now emanating, albeit cautiously, from colleagues in the trade. Bonnie & Wild’s exciting Scottish Food Hall in the heart of Edinburgh has definitely got people talking about getting back out to licensed premises to meet friends and family and enjoy the best food, drink and hospitality Scotland has to offer.

“We desperately wanted Inverarity Morton to be a key part of Bonnie & Wild since the idea was first mooted, both as a supplier and as a concessionaire partner by way of the Inverarity Morton bottle shop. Like Bonnie & Wild, and indeed every business taking a space in the venue, we are committed to sourcing from producers who are passionate about the quality of their product, whether it’s a craft spirit producer, a family owned vineyard or a well-established distillery.”

Inverarity will be joining the likes of MacDuff 1890, a meat wholesaler which supplies premium beef, lamb and pork to butchers, chefs and caterers across the UK and overseas.

Both businesses have said it was Bonnie & Wild’s commitment to sustainability, local sourcing, quality and customer engagement that attracted them into the Food Hall.

Inverarity Morton is now looking for a manager for its new retail concept. It is Scotland’s leading independent wines and spirits distributor, known for supplying the on-trade across the country.

James Withers, Scotland Food & Drink chief executive, said: “There is a lot of excitement about the Bonnie & Wild Food Hall. As Scotland’s hospitality and retail sector recovers from the pandemic, this will be a fantastic, new opportunity to showcase Scotland’s food and drink industry right in the heart of the capital. It is great to see another two businesses becoming partners, and it will be producers and suppliers who are passionate about what they do that will bring such character and quality to the Food Hall.”

“After a tough year, this is yet another sign that Scotland’s food, drink and hospitality sector has reasons to be very hopeful and excited for what lies ahead.”

The Bonnie & Wild Food Hall, a first of its kind food hall in Edinburgh, will be home to eight food stalls, four speciality retailers and three bars.









