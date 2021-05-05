Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Over 330,000 hospitality jobs at risk if rent protections removed

By Lisa Riley
Published:  05 May, 2021

Over 330,000 hospitality jobs are at risk if rent protections are removed this summer, with £2.5bn in rent debt hanging around the neck of the industry, UK Hospitality (UKH) has warned. 

The trade body said that if if the current protections that are in place are removed this summer, new analysis estimated that a sixth of the remaining hospitality workforce – equivalent to 332,000 jobs -  could be lost.

This would be in addition to the hundreds of thousands of jobs already lost during the course of the pandemic, it said.

Released today, the research found that half of operators surveyed said they had not had a rent reduction from their landlord, despite prolonged periods of closure and over a year of punitive trading restrictions. 

Other key findings include 52% having not been given any extension to pay rent; 73% saying they are either unable or don’t know how they can pay their rent arrears; and 40% having not been able to reach a deal with their landlord over rent concessions.

“Our survey shows that while a proportion of operators have been able to strike a deal with their landlords on payment of rent debt, for many there have been no concessions and little engagement on the issue,” said Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKH

“The issue of rent debt must be resolved in a way that shares the burden as businesses simply cannot be expected to pay their rent arrears in full,” she said, reiterating the trade body’s call for the government to “take affirmative action” to help hospitality rebuild and play its part in the economic recovery. 

“There has to be a sharing of the pain caused by lockdowns and trading restrictions. Government must extend and expand protections until the end of the year, and force the writing off of a fair amount of Covid rent debt. The removal of protections would be disastrous and result in a huge increase in enforcement activity – meaning business failures and hundreds of thousands of jobs lost,” she said. 

Recent research revealed that a staggering £80.8bn of hospitality sales have been lost in the past 12 months. 



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Crush Wines: International Sales Manager

...

Flint Wines: Stock Controller

...

Cadman Fine Wines: Customer Services Manager

...

North South Wines: National Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95