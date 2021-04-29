Crush Wines: International Sales Manager

Crush Wines is a successful, growing, and go-ahead company with varied channels of distribution. We are different from most wine companies and strongly support job satisfaction and empowerment of their employees. Our head office is based in the Wiltshire countryside. Our portfolio is largely biased towards our award-winning Bijou and Jolie wines from the South of France and Provence and our wines are distributed in about 35 different Countries. We also work out of some of the other European wine regions.

Salary is attractive and commensurate with experience. A generous bonus scheme is also offered.

Job description

To increase sales by means of introducing new listings/customers to our current customer and product portfolio.

To implement sales strategies and account plans with P & L responsibility whilst building relationships with buyers and decision makers.

To be a key part of the creating, sourcing and brand building process.

To liaise with producers in aspects of buying, negotiating, marketing, and selling.

To communicate with and develop our existing markets and customers who may be in the UK and specific parts of the rest of the world. Your experience will have a baring on your future territory responsibly.

All aspects of account management associated with an applicant keen to progress as a self-starter and a person capable of playing a major role within the company.

The position involves travel and is highly rewarding.

The successful applicant will work from home which can be anywhere in Europe with good communications links and will be required to make occasional head office and market visits.

About you

You will be passionate about wine and aspirational for your own success and development. A minimum qualification of the WSET Diploma or equivalent is required. Fluency in French and English is essential, and a third language is desirable. You will be able to demonstrate sales success with major retailers or distributors and will come to the company with a number of good quality contacts. You will have a minimum of two years international sales/export.

Contact details

Please contact Helen Day by email attaching your CV, photograph and covering letter briefly highlighting your recent successes and best contacts. Please state where you are based and quote reference ISMHAR.

Email: helen@crush-wines.com

www.bijouwine.com