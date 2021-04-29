Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Crush Wines: International Sales Manager

    Published:  29 April, 2021

    Crush Wines is a successful, growing, and go-ahead company with varied channels of distribution. We are different from most wine companies and strongly support job satisfaction and empowerment of their employees. Our head office is based in the Wiltshire countryside. Our portfolio is largely biased towards our award-winning Bijou and Jolie wines from the South of France and Provence and our wines are distributed in about 35 different Countries. We also work out of some of the other European wine regions.

    Salary is attractive and commensurate with experience. A generous bonus scheme is also offered.

    Job description

    • To increase sales by means of introducing new listings/customers to our current customer and product portfolio.
    • To implement sales strategies and account plans with P & L responsibility whilst building relationships with buyers and decision makers.
    • To be a key part of the creating, sourcing and brand building process.
    • To liaise with producers in aspects of buying, negotiating, marketing, and selling.
    • To communicate with and develop our existing markets and customers who may be in the UK and specific parts of the rest of the world. Your experience will have a baring on your future territory responsibly.
    • All aspects of account management associated with an applicant keen to progress as a self-starter and a person capable of playing a major role within the company.
    • The position involves travel and is highly rewarding.
    • The successful applicant will work from home which can be anywhere in Europe with good communications links and will be required to make occasional head office and market visits.

    About you

    You will be passionate about wine and aspirational for your own success and development. A minimum qualification of the WSET Diploma or equivalent is required. Fluency in French and English is essential, and a third language is desirable. You will be able to demonstrate sales success with major retailers or distributors and will come to the company with a number of good quality contacts. You will have a minimum of two years international sales/export.

    Contact details

    Please contact Helen Day by email attaching your CV, photograph and covering letter briefly highlighting your recent successes and best contacts. Please state where you are based and quote reference ISMHAR.

    Email: helen@crush-wines.com

    www.bijouwine.com

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    Crush Wines: International Sales Manager

    ...

    Flint Wines: Stock Controller

    ...

    Cadman Fine Wines: Customer Services Manager

    ...

    North South Wines: National Account Manager

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    South Africa's high hopes

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95