Flint Wines: Stock Controller

A fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic & fast growing Burgundy, USA & Italy specialist in a key administrative role. We are looking for a full time Stock Controller to join the operations team and support the logistics department.

Reporting to the logistics manager, this role needs to provide accurate control of stock across company inventory as well as ensuring pricing and marketing data is fully available to all sales channels This role is vital to the growth of the company and is key to ensure excellence in customer service.

Requirements:

We are looking for a confident and driven individual with previous stock controlling experience. A history in the wine trade is advantageous but not essential as well as a genuine interest in the UK restaurant scene along with an administrative mind-set and strong organisational skills. The ability to self-manage and take control of your own workflow will be essential. A numbers driven individual and highly proficient in using MS Excel

General skills needed:

Supremely organised, efficient and effective, with meticulous attention to detail

Able to demonstrate a high level of computer and numerical literacy

Someone with self-initiative, common sense and willing to work in a fast paced environment

Able to successfully multi-task

An excellent communicator with colleagues and suppliers

Technically sound and very accurate when using systems, process data and managing spreadsheets

Proven computer & software expertise, experience of using Microsoft NAV an advantage

An excellent proficiency of the English language

Key responsibilities:

Stock Control

Regular stock reconciliations, Bond vs. internal system

Regular physical stock checks: full, annual and perpetual

Daily resolution of stock issues and enquiries from customer services and sales team.

Main point of contact between warehouses and head office

Basic stock level management

Ensuring pricing and product data is up to date and accessible

Our Company

Established in 2006 by Jason Haynes & Sam Clarke, Flint Wines is going from strength to strength, having now won the coveted ‘Best Burgundy Merchant of the Year’ Award at the IWC ceremony twice (2013 & 2017). Proud to represent in the UK more than 50 excellent Burgundy producers, made up of famous names and rising stars, the company is also specialising in American and Italian wines, selling mainly to restaurants and merchants. Our dynamic team is extremely passionate, hard-working and highly experienced, but also great fun to work with!

Salary: from £27,000 per annum, depending on experience + pension & healthcare

To APPLY for this role send covering letter and CV to recruitment@flintwines.com

Application deadline 6th May