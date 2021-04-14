Cadman Fine Wines: Customer Services Manager

Cadman Capital is a nimble and diverse investment firm with an ever evolving portfolio of businesses. We have businesses ranging from wine through to aquaculture – and plenty in between!

We have an opportunity for a highly motivated individual to join our wine division at a really exciting moment. The wine division at Cadman is at the beginning of an accelerated growth phase and we are looking for someone to join the team as we drive towards this goal. There are three businesses in the wine division at the moment: Cadman Fine Wines, New Zealand House of Wine and South Africa House wine.

Job Title: Customer Services Manager

Location: Castle Ashby, Northamptonshire

Remuneration: £20,000 – 23,000 + benefits.

Start Date: ASAP

Reporting into the wine division’s General Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring our customers have the smoothest experience when shopping across any of our 3 websites.

The key responsibilities will include:

- Responding to and handling all inbound customer emails & phone calls

- Resolving all customer complaints/issues

- Develop new customer service processes

- Assist the Buying and Sales teams with ensuring the product data on the website is accurate

We are looking for a team player who is willing to throw themselves into new challenges as the businesses and teams evolve. The skills and experience we are looking for include:

- Experience in delivering professional and friendly customer service

- Experience of working with wine (WSET level 2 preferred but not essential)

- Strong communication skills

- Team player who is willing to adapt to a changing environment

- Ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritise effectively

Please apply with a covering letter and CV to James.Reed@cadmanfinewines.co.uk.