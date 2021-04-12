Reopening guide issued to help businesses push back on incorrect enforcement

Hospitality trade bodies have published a one-page guide stating the key rules operators must follow to reopen safely and in accordance with government guidelines.

The guide has been made to ensure licensees have clarity after “wildly differing – and often incorrect – interpretations” of some of the new rules having been sent to businesses by some local authorities, said UKH, BII and BBPA.

The document would help businesses to “push back on incorrect enforcement”, with the trade bodies urging enforcement bodies to “take a light-touch but consistent approach”.

A spokesperson for the trade associations said: “Reopening of pubs and other hospitality businesses outdoors is a step forward for the full reopening of our sector.

“Safety of our staff and customers remains our top priority – as is consistent interpretation of the new rules. By referring to this handy checklist, hospitality operators can ensure they are taking the right steps to reopen outdoors.”

Key points from the guide include: social distancing applies between groups of customers (not within groups sitting at tables); and payment is permitted at the bar as a last resort if payment cannot be taken outside and test and trace contact details have to be taken for all customers eating and drinking outside at a venue.

The one-pager and FAQs can be downloaded on the respective trade bodies’ websites here (UKH), here (BBPA) and here (BII).