North South Wines: National Account Manager

Role – National Account Manager
Reporting relationships – To Head of Sales Off Trade
Location – Home based with travel to customers and London office
Start Date – ASAP
Company Background
North South Wines is a dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor. We set up in 2014 with a view to doing things differently. We are not your average wine distributor. We are energetic and creative with the drive to make things happen. We also have a different model. Alongside our majority UK shareholder, we are part owned by 3 wineries meaning we can offer direct supply, better quality, and better value.
The company now has a turnover of £27M+ and is selling approx. 1.35m 9L cases per annum.
We have seen rapid growth in the last 12 months and are looking for an experienced National Account Manager to help drive the next stage of our business growth.
The right candidate must currently work with, or have experience working with the Northern Multiple Grocers, although we will be flexible with customer responsibilities for the right person.
Job Description
The successful applicant will play a key role in driving the channel & business strategies alongside the Off Trade Head of Sales. We are looking for someone who has the experience and knowledge to drive the company agenda – to meet budgets and deliver KPI’s, support customers and deliver long term, sustainable growth for us and our partner producers.
You will understand the objectives of each Key Account, manage the full P&L, and build relationships with your customers. You will also develop a good understanding of our portfolio - we have a broad range of wines, from over 27 producers, and it is important that everyone understands it well enough to choose the right products for the right opportunities.
This diverse role will require you to assess opportunities for the business, making use of market data and competitor analysis. Working with the wider team to be one step ahead – forward planning and problem solving - to deliver to customers and support the business needs.
We are looking for someone who wants to work in a fast-paced company, who wants to be part of a winning team and wants to work hard and get results.
This role reports to the Head of Off Trade Sales and will be part of the Off Trade Sales team.
Specific Tasks
Please apply with covering letter, CV and salary expectations to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk