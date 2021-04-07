North South Wines: National Account Manager

Role – National Account Manager

Reporting relationships – To Head of Sales Off Trade

Location – Home based with travel to customers and London office

Start Date – ASAP

Company Background

North South Wines is a dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor. We set up in 2014 with a view to doing things differently. We are not your average wine distributor. We are energetic and creative with the drive to make things happen. We also have a different model. Alongside our majority UK shareholder, we are part owned by 3 wineries meaning we can offer direct supply, better quality, and better value.

The company now has a turnover of £27M+ and is selling approx. 1.35m 9L cases per annum.

We have seen rapid growth in the last 12 months and are looking for an experienced National Account Manager to help drive the next stage of our business growth.

The right candidate must currently work with, or have experience working with the Northern Multiple Grocers, although we will be flexible with customer responsibilities for the right person.

Job Description

The successful applicant will play a key role in driving the channel & business strategies alongside the Off Trade Head of Sales. We are looking for someone who has the experience and knowledge to drive the company agenda – to meet budgets and deliver KPI’s, support customers and deliver long term, sustainable growth for us and our partner producers.

You will understand the objectives of each Key Account, manage the full P&L, and build relationships with your customers. You will also develop a good understanding of our portfolio - we have a broad range of wines, from over 27 producers, and it is important that everyone understands it well enough to choose the right products for the right opportunities.

This diverse role will require you to assess opportunities for the business, making use of market data and competitor analysis. Working with the wider team to be one step ahead – forward planning and problem solving - to deliver to customers and support the business needs.

We are looking for someone who wants to work in a fast-paced company, who wants to be part of a winning team and wants to work hard and get results.

This role reports to the Head of Off Trade Sales and will be part of the Off Trade Sales team.

Specific Tasks



Build customer relationships with key contacts

Understand the customer’s operational systems and ensure North South Wines reflect these systems/structures

Monitor the sales, stocks and depletions within the customer(s) and work with supply chain, to put systems in place to ensure no out of stocks

Work with the Head of Off Trade Sales to maximise profitable sales

Assist the Head of Off Trade Sales to achieve the sales and margin budget targets

Co-ordinate information and complete paperwork for Customer Tenders and New Lines.

Visit suppliers with customers where required which will include preparation for the visit and follow up.

General internal tasks

Complete all the required internal reports as required and on time.

Liaise with all departments in North South Wines to ensure that all are aware of what the customers require and ensuring that the customer’s requirements are met.

Manage all critical paths for promotions and new lines.

Work with other team members to prepare presentations for customers and internal meetings

Plan customer visits where needed.

Work with Buying, Marketing and Sales teams to fully understand the supplier base and their wines.

Essential Skills

Current experience with Multiples and Impulse Channel

Professional, self-motivated and conscientious

Strong business analysis- ability to spot and exploit sales opportunities

Ability to spot, and persistence to drive new business

Ability to take complex data, analyse and present simply

Strong communication skills – able to talk to people at all levels in a business

Tenacity and problem-solving skills

Experience in negotiation

Organised & efficient, able to deal with numerous issues, and effectively prioritise

Receptive to new ideas and able to act on initiative

Team player and adaptable to frequently changing conditions

Able to work to deadlines and under pressure

Flexible with working hours if required

Ambitious nature, a desire to acquire new skills and responsibilities over time

Desirable Skills

Driving Licence

Wine Appreciation/WSET Qualified

Please apply with covering letter, CV and salary expectations to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk