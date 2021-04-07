Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    North South Wines: National Account Manager

    Published:  07 April, 2021

    Role – National Account Manager

    Reporting relationships – To Head of Sales Off Trade

    Location – Home based with travel to customers and London office

    Start Date – ASAP

    Company Background

    North South Wines is a dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor. We set up in 2014 with a view to doing things differently. We are not your average wine distributor. We are energetic and creative with the drive to make things happen. We also have a different model. Alongside our majority UK shareholder, we are part owned by 3 wineries meaning we can offer direct supply, better quality, and better value.

    The company now has a turnover of £27M+ and is selling approx. 1.35m 9L cases per annum.

    We have seen rapid growth in the last 12 months and are looking for an experienced National Account Manager to help drive the next stage of our business growth.

    The right candidate must currently work with, or have experience working with the Northern Multiple Grocers, although we will be flexible with customer responsibilities for the right person.

    Job Description
    The successful applicant will play a key role in driving the channel & business strategies alongside the Off Trade Head of Sales. We are looking for someone who has the experience and knowledge to drive the company agenda – to meet budgets and deliver KPI’s, support customers and deliver long term, sustainable growth for us and our partner producers.

    You will understand the objectives of each Key Account, manage the full P&L, and build relationships with your customers. You will also develop a good understanding of our portfolio - we have a broad range of wines, from over 27 producers, and it is important that everyone understands it well enough to choose the right products for the right opportunities.

    This diverse role will require you to assess opportunities for the business, making use of market data and competitor analysis. Working with the wider team to be one step ahead – forward planning and problem solving - to deliver to customers and support the business needs.

    We are looking for someone who wants to work in a fast-paced company, who wants to be part of a winning team and wants to work hard and get results.

    This role reports to the Head of Off Trade Sales and will be part of the Off Trade Sales team.

    Specific Tasks

    • Build customer relationships with key contacts
    • Understand the customer’s operational systems and ensure North South Wines reflect these systems/structures
    • Monitor the sales, stocks and depletions within the customer(s) and work with supply chain, to put systems in place to ensure no out of stocks
    • Work with the Head of Off Trade Sales to maximise profitable sales
    • Assist the Head of Off Trade Sales to achieve the sales and margin budget targets
    • Co-ordinate information and complete paperwork for Customer Tenders and New Lines.
    • Visit suppliers with customers where required which will include preparation for the visit and follow up.

    General internal tasks

    • Complete all the required internal reports as required and on time.
    • Liaise with all departments in North South Wines to ensure that all are aware of what the customers require and ensuring that the customer’s requirements are met.
    • Manage all critical paths for promotions and new lines.
    • Work with other team members to prepare presentations for customers and internal meetings
    • Plan customer visits where needed.
    • Work with Buying, Marketing and Sales teams to fully understand the supplier base and their wines.

    Essential Skills

    • Current experience with Multiples and Impulse Channel
    • Professional, self-motivated and conscientious
    • Strong business analysis- ability to spot and exploit sales opportunities
    • Ability to spot, and persistence to drive new business
    • Ability to take complex data, analyse and present simply
    • Strong communication skills – able to talk to people at all levels in a business
    • Tenacity and problem-solving skills
    • Experience in negotiation
    • Organised & efficient, able to deal with numerous issues, and effectively prioritise
    • Receptive to new ideas and able to act on initiative
    • Team player and adaptable to frequently changing conditions
    • Able to work to deadlines and under pressure
    • Flexible with working hours if required
    • Ambitious nature, a desire to acquire new skills and responsibilities over time

    Desirable Skills

    • Driving Licence
    • Wine Appreciation/WSET Qualified

    Please apply with covering letter, CV and salary expectations to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    North South Wines: National Account Manager

    ...

    Australian Vintage Ltd: Head of Marketing UK, Europe and North America

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    South Africa's high hopes

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95