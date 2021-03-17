Australian Vintage Ltd: Head of Marketing UK, Europe and North America

Leading wine company with multi award winning global brands

Great team environment & working culture

Australian Vintage Ltd (AVL) is a wine company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe brands. AVL prides itself on producing outstanding and innovative wines for its domestic & global customers.

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced and motivated Marketing Professional to create and deliver successful marketing strategies across the UK, Europe and Americas. The successful applicant will be responsible for coaching and leading a team of six.

We are looking for a well-rounded Marketeer with strong knowledge across Brand, Trade Marketing and Activation and Category. Experience working with international markets will be highly regarded.

Reporting to the Global Marketing Director (Australia based) your primary duties include.

Support the Global Marketing Director (and COO UK, Europe, Americas) in the achievement of portfolio targets – volume; revenue; gross margin; market share; brand awareness; media share of voice for all core brands

Lead the UK based Brand Management, Category and Trade Marketing Teams to ensure they execute communication campaigns, both ATL and BTL working with creative, media and shopper agencies within the context of brand objectives.

Develop the core branded product portfolio to achieve an efficient range that meets customer and consumer needs.

Drive cross-functional teams to manage projects end to end across the AVL portfolio, including project management, preparation of business cases, capability assessments, and all internal and external comms to ensure projects are delivered on time and to budget.

Be the lead strategic contact for internal functions: R&D, Packaging, Sales, Category development, Revenue Management, Operations for key projects and brand initiatives.

Manage with the Trade Marketing function to execute annual brand activation activity / promotional schedule aligned to customer timing / brand strategy.

Work with Global and local brand leads to ensure global and market specific product innovation label pipeline is fit for purpose.

Develop and deliver marketing presentations to both internal and external stakeholders.

Strong commercial acumen and ownership of the budget planning and reconciliation process for the division aligned to company 5yr plan.

Manage strategic relationships and contracts with the external agency providers to develop and execute social media, events, data, media buying and PR plans.

Responsible for development of training / development plans for the team to identify and nurture and coach talent to drive success across all areas of the marketing mix.

Who we are looking for?

A strong people leader: We are looking for someone with a passion for leadership and the ability to coach and develop others. Experience leading multiple direct reports is essential.

A strategic thinker: We are looking for someone with the ability to deliver ideas and strategies that will ensure we achieve our big goals for the region. This person knows how to drive commercial success from conception to execution.

Tenured FMCG/Liquor experience: We are looking for someone with senior marketing experience in either FMCG or Liquor. This could be an experienced Senior Brand Manager, Marketing Manager or Head of Marketing. Experience working with the large key grocers in the UK is essential.

A hands-on, agile Marketeer: As part of a lean team and fast-growing business, this person will have no trouble rolling up their sleeves and delivering across multiple brands to ensure the overall success of the marketing function.

Excellent communication skills: This role requires a high degree of stakeholder management and cross function collaboration with senior leaders and external parties. Excellent verbal and written skills are essential.

To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

Applications close: 24 March

To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at http://www.australianvintage.com.au/