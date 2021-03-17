Kent picked as one of 10 top ‘Grape Escape Destinations'

By Lisa Riley

International Wine Tourism Conference (IWINETC) has pinpointed Kent as one of its ’10 Grape Escape Destinations' for 2021.

Kent was picked from a selection of more than 100 destinations considered by the IWINETC.

As a result, Kent will feature in the last of the '10 Grape Escape Destinations' for 2021 webinars, which were uncorked on 11 February with Explore Armenia through a Glass of Wine and Bulgaria – a Virtual Wine Tour.

The series ends on 25 March with Destination Kent, The Wine Garden of England, which will be presented by Louisa Mungall, destination development manager for Visit Kent, and Sally Murphy, marketing executive, The Wine Garden of England.

“The webinars are principally aimed at tour operators/travel agents that work, or are developing, wine tourism as part of their business,” said IWINETC.

“It also provides content and insight for media and wine tourism professionals”, added IWINETC director Anthony Swift.

“These webinars have been well received by wine and culinary tourism professionals from around the world as wine tourism is clearly one of the safest forms of tourism in these restrictive times we currently live in,” he said.

“We chose to include Kent in the webinar series as England is probably not the first place a wine lover and wine tourist would think of visiting. Tour operators and travel agents working the niche market of wine tourism are always interested in discovering new destinations to keep their customers coming back each year. So why not England in 2021 or 2022?”

Interested parties can register for the free webinar here.

From established international wine businesses to boutique family-run vineyards, Kent wineries include Chapel Down, Biddenden Vineyards, Domaine Evremond, Gusbourne, Hush Heath Estate, Simpsons Wine Estate and Squerryes.









