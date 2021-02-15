Subscriber login Close [x]
Liv-ex places orders for Millar and Carter

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  15 February, 2021

Liv-ex is bolstering its team with the hiring of two editors from rival wine trade titles.

Rupert Millar will take on the role of managing editor at the wine market data and insights company from 15 February, leaving his position as editor of The Drinks Business Asia and fine wine specialist.

Felicity Carter, who recently announced her departure as editor at Meininger’s Wine Business International, is also to join Liv-ex as editorial consultant, in addition to her new role as executive editor for California-based start up wine discovery platform Pix.

At Liv-ex, Millar and Carter’s responsibilities will be centred on building upon the regular market updates, analysis and insight reports that the company springs from its database as a leading global marketplace provider for fine wine.

“Having followed and reported on fine wines extensively over the past 11 years, I am absolutely thrilled to be working at the epicentre of the fine wine world with a company I have long-admired,” said Millar.

Carter added: “I am so excited to be working with a company as highly respected as Liv-ex. The team has an unrivalled knowledge of the fine wine market and it’s a professional pleasure to play a role in communicating that to a worldwide audience.”

Liv-ex director Justin Gibbs, who co-founded the platform with James Miles 20 years ago, said that he was “thrilled” to welcome Millar and Carter to the team, predicting “an exciting time ahead” for the company’s insight offering.

Anchored by a database of real-time transaction prices, Liv-ex offers access to £81m worth of wine globally, facilitating trade for its members with 500 other wine businesses worldwide. Its market updates and Fair Value analysis for members have become an integral part of its offer.



