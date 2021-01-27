Mangrove signs distribution deal with New York Distilling Company

By Lisa Riley

Mangrove has signed a deal as the exclusive UK distributor of New York Distilling Company.

Best known for its Ragtime Rye Whiskey, other products in the Brooklyn-based company’s portfolio include a range of American gins.

Mangrove said its plan was to expand distribution throughout the UK on-trade and with independent retailers, and to establish Ragtime Rye as the bartenders ‘go to’ independent craft option.

“I love New York as a city and I am passionate about quality spirits, so being given the opportunity to represent New York Distilling Company is something I couldn’t pass up," said Nick Gillett, MD at Mangrove UK.

“Mangrove always look to source brands with a real sense of provenance and being able to take on spirits distilled in the heart of Brooklyn, New York continues to strengthen the link between the UK on-trade and the New York bar scene,” he said.

Allen Katz, founder of New York Distilling Company, added: “We are thrilled to be joining the Mangrove family to further promote and expand our availability in the UK. We have been privileged to present our distinctive Rye Whiskies and Gins to this discerning market and have always felt that cocktail and whiskey connoisseurs of Great Britain were a simple extension of our home market in New York City.”

The collaboration will extend Mangrove’s premium gin range to include Dorothy Parker and Perry’s Tot.

The deal also includes Mangrove stocking the Rock and Rye whiskey liqueur, which includes rye whiskey flavoured with rock candy, citrus and spice, a style which dates back to the 1800s and the New York cocktail scene.

New York Distilling Company was first introduced to the UK market in early 2013, distributed by Maverick Drinks.

Yesterday, Brown-Forman announced it would end its spirits deal with Mangrove this May as it looked to bring all UK distribution in-house.



