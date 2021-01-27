Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Mangrove signs distribution deal with New York Distilling Company

By Lisa Riley
Published:  27 January, 2021

Mangrove has signed a deal as the exclusive UK distributor of New York Distilling Company. 

Best known for its Ragtime Rye Whiskey, other products in the Brooklyn-based company’s portfolio include a range of American gins.

Mangrove said its plan was to expand distribution throughout the UK on-trade and with independent retailers, and to establish Ragtime Rye as the bartenders ‘go to’ independent craft option. 

“I love New York as a city and I am passionate about quality spirits, so being given the opportunity to represent New York Distilling Company is something I couldn’t pass up," said Nick Gillett, MD at Mangrove UK. 

“Mangrove always look to source brands with a real sense of provenance and being able to take on spirits distilled in the heart of Brooklyn, New York continues to strengthen the link between the UK on-trade and the New York bar scene,” he said.

Allen Katz, founder of New York Distilling Company, added: “We are thrilled to be joining the Mangrove family to further promote and expand our availability in the UK.  We have been privileged to present our distinctive Rye Whiskies and Gins to this discerning market and have always felt that cocktail and whiskey connoisseurs of Great Britain were a simple extension of our home market in New York City.”

The collaboration will extend Mangrove’s premium gin range to include Dorothy Parker and Perry’s Tot. 

The deal also includes Mangrove stocking the Rock and Rye whiskey liqueur, which includes rye whiskey flavoured with rock candy, citrus and spice, a style which dates back to the 1800s and the New York cocktail scene.

New York Distilling Company was first introduced to the UK market in early 2013, distributed by Maverick Drinks.  

Yesterday, Brown-Forman announced it would end its spirits deal with Mangrove this May as it looked to bring all UK distribution in-house.


 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The dry truth of drought in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95