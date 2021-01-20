New Horizons Q&A: Charles Pashby-Taylor, Justerini & Brooks

By Andrew Catchpole

We’re concluding our New Horizons 2021 Q&As by giving the final word to sommelier turned supplier Charles Pashby-Taylor, London on-trade sales at Justerini & Brooks

What are your three predictions for the next 12 months with regard to the on-trade?

I think unfortunately we are likely to see a slimmed back trade from both sides of the table – restaurants and merchants. [But] people will come back stronger and go back to the route of what they set out to achieve.

Brexit may affect some produce but we Brits are resilient and will find a way – it may even mean more places serving the best we have to offer from our own shores.

This is an uncertain future for all – when you and your team sit around the table what conversations are you having?

When we get together (over Zoom) we are discussing how we can help and support the trade. Is this with tastings, better prices, education? With everything going on around us it is really important to look inwards to see if you are helping in the best way.

Looking ahead, what lasting impact will there be from Covid on your business?

It’s not over yet… I don’t think we will know where we stand for another few months.

What have you done to help mitigate loss of on-trade sales?

We have a large private client base and online platform for sales.

When do you think business might get close to something resembling ‘normal’?

The run-up to Christmas next year will probably be when we see things begin to return to ‘normal’, but I think habits will have been changed by then. I don’t think we should be trying to go back to what was normal, but to go forwards to what life will become.

What would you say has been the biggest impact on consumer drinking habits?

With people unable to go to restaurants there seems to have been a move to more quality wines being drunk at home.

How do you feel the trading environment is going to play out in post-Brexit UK?

People will still want to eat and drink and the demand will still be there. I don’t think we will see fewer tourists filling the hotels and restaurants – coronavirus aside.

If you had to pick the next big thing in wine what would it be?

I hope there will be a properly regulated and managed system of AOCs for English vineyards. But it will probably be blue Cava endorsed by Miss Piggy or something along those lines!

If you could change one thing about the drinks trade generally, what would it be?

More recognition for people who work in the on-trade – they are skilled and work long hours in order to bring joy to others.





Quick-fire questions:

New versus Old World?

New World.

Red, white or rosé?

Yes.

Screwtop or cork?

Cork.

Bottle versus box?

A box full of bottles?

Still versus sparkling?

Sparkling.







