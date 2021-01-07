Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Beale: ‘OIV membership is only half of the picture’

Published:  07 January, 2021

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has welcomed the UK government’s decisions to re-join the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) as a member, but also said that OIV membership was “only half the picture”. 

“We welcome the government’s decisions to re-join OIV membership. As a rapidly growing producer of wine it is right that the UK should be represented and have its say,” said CEO Miles Beale.  

“However, OIV membership is only half of the picture. Now that the UK has left the EU it is also vitally important that Britain joins the World Wine Trade Group, [with its different membership], to help cement the UK's position at the centre of the global hub for wine trading,” he added.

The UK and Northern Ireland rejoined the OIV on 1 January 2021, making it the 48th member country integrated by the organisation.

The UK and Northern Ireland was an active member of the former OIV from 1973 to 2004, and, as signatory of the Agreement of 3 April 2001, finalised recently the necessary steps to ratify this Agreement and join the new OIV.

By becoming a member of the OIV, the UK will benefit from the information, cooperation and services of a network of around 1,000 experts, with these contributions from the vitivinicultural sector and the scientific community all the more important in the current context of Brexit. 

“These links enable the UK to take part in the fundamental decisions concerning the evolution of the sector and to raise its voice by becoming one of the 48 decision-makers in such an important area,” said the OIV as it welcomed the UK and Northern Ireland back to its fold.



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Cadman Fine Wines: General Manager Wine Division

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long read: From hospitality to homelessness

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95