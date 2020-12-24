Cadman Fine Wines: General Manager Wine Division

£55-60,000 – terms negotiable, salary + PRP (profit related bonus) + pension

Location: Castle Ashby, Northamptonshire

Cadman Fine Wines is a UK based fine wine merchant which operates a number of wine businesses. It is part of the Cadman Capital Group, a trans-Atlantic group with over 40 companies, based in the UK, USA, British Virgin Islands, and Canada.

Cadman Fine Wines has created an opportunity for a General Manager, Wine Division, a position responsible for the oversight and success of the Wine Division including the expansion of their direct to home wine businesses. The role will incorporate various existing wine businesses, growth into new business ventures and the integration of future acquisitions. The General Manager, Wine Division will take day to day control over these businesses, implementing Board strategy and providing the link through regular reporting between these and the current management team.

Reporting to the Group Board of Directors, the successful candidate will need to be an experienced wine professional, able to demonstrate a knowledge of wine buying within the UK marketplace building strategic partnerships with key UK agents, and of bringing wines to the end consumer whilst maximizing appeal & cost-effectiveness. In addition, they would be expected to have experience of developing direct reports, effective change management and a strong all-round approach to running a profitable business.

The role will offer the opportunity to work with autonomy, is pivotal to the Wine Division and will determine the future of the businesses that fall into that portfolio. The successful candidate will be supported by existing logistic, marketing and finance teams as well as the team currently looking after these businesses day-to-day.

The following businesses will fall into this portfolio:

Cadman Fine Wines (https://www.cadmanfinewines.co.uk) – a UK independent fine wine merchant founded in 2004 which specialises in the world's finest, most sought-after wines from great and historic vintages, plus carefully selected finds from small producers. The business model primarily focuses on sales into the global wine trade, via a personal wine broker / key account manager approach, supported by sales generated through its website. Current turnover is circa £2,500,000 per annum.

New Zealand House of Wines (https://www.nzhouseofwine.co.uk) - a UK e-retail wine business established in 2003 and acquired in early 2019. The New Zealand House of Wine was created with the aim of achieving one clear objective – to make a wider selection of fantastic New Zealand wines accessible to the UK market in one place. Its current turnover, achieved exclusively via e-retail sales is circa £1,000,000 per annum.

South Africa House of Wines (https://www.sahouseofwine.co.uk) - As a dedicated e-commerce destination for South African wines, The South Africa House of Wine was established in late 2019 building on the model and aims of New Zealand House of Wines - to focus on bringing an extensive range of South African wines to the UK consumer via a ‘one-stop shop’. Current turnover is circa £250,000 per annum.

Experience Required:

The successful candidate should be able to demonstrate having worked at a suitably senior position in a wine business elsewhere. Specifically, they should have experience of:

Budget management / delivering profit targets

Procurement of wine

Wine sales across a variety of channels

Running successful teams including developing and managing staff

To apply for this role CLICK HERE

or contact Kieron Madden on tel: 07787 40 88 44 or email km@woodlandsrecruitment.co.uk

Deadline for applications 21st January