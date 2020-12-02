Hospitality to stage second demonstration

By Lisa Riley

Members of the hospitality industry will converge on Parliament Square for a second time this Monday (7 December) to urge the government to revise its policies relating to hospitality venues, both in terms of restrictions and financial support.

The organiser of HospoDemo, industry marketer Rachel Harty, said she was expecting “a large turnout, as the industry is at its lowest ebb”, with little hope of recovery for many.

“I sincerely hope that Monday’s protest will lead to fewer restrictions and enhanced support for hospitality. Otherwise, when the time comes to celebrate the end of the pandemic, many of our cherished pubs, restaurants and bars won’t have survived,” she said.

“Pubs, restaurants and bars are the lifeblood of communities and part of the fabric of Britain’s society and culture. What’s more, as a recent SAGE report found, socialising in a pub, bar or restaurant that adheres to Covid guidelines is safer than socialising at home.”

The demonstration will include protestors from all corners of the industry coming together again to represent their trades, dressed in uniform, equipped with pots, pans, ladles, cocktail shakers, wooden spoons, last orders bells and other hospitality-related props, with which to make themselves heard.

At 11am, all attendees will turn to face the Houses of Parliament and “make as much noise as possible to ensure they are heard”, said Harty.

All attendees have been advised to adhere to social distancing measures and to come wearing a face covering.

Prominent attendees at the first demo held on 19 October included Yotam Ottolenghi, Jason Atherton, Tom Aikens, Fergus Henderson, Margot Henderson, Sly Augustin, Alex Kratena, Alessandro Palazzi and Jan Konetzki.







