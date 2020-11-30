Welsh on-trade faces 6pm curfew and ban on selling alcohol

By Lisa Riley

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes in Wales are facing a 6pm curfew and complete ban on selling alcohol from 4 December, first minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

Speaking at the Welsh government’s briefing today, Drakeford said sites could only remain open after 6pm for takeaway or delivery.

Moreover, he confirmed they will not be able to sell any alcohol at all at any point.

Under current restrictions, pubs, bars and restaurants in Wales, which reopened on 9 November after a 17-day Wales-wide lockdown, close at 10pm.

The new restrictions are the same as the 'Level 3' system in Scotland while, in England, pubs and restaurants in Tier 3 regions are closed, except for takeaway and delivery.

Drakeford also announced a £340m support package for hospitality businesses affected by the new regulations including smaller and medium-sized businesses able to access up to £100,000, while larger businesses can access up to £150,000.

There is no change in the household bubble arrangements, meeting indoors and outdoors.

As reported by Harpers today, more than 50,000 of England’s licensed premises will be unable to trade under the government’s tough new tiered restrictions coming into place this week, according to research for the latest edition of the Market Recovery Monitor from CGA and AlixPartners.



