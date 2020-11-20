Wine education startup hits 100% of crowdfunding target

By Lisa Riley

Startup wine education business Wine List has revealed it raised 100% of its £375,000 crowdfunding target in its first day on Crowdtube this week.

Launched in 2019, the consumer focused business offers a 12-part home wine course, sending wine out for members to practice their skills on, with the programme supplemented by online monthly classes.

The business, which started to directly import wines in July this year, has over 1,100 customers and has shipped over 20,000 bottles of wine since it launched, according to Crowdtube.

Wine List said it would be investing the funds into “product development and growth”, with plans to improve its online learning component, and build its digital community.

"We've had an incredible first year, certainly accelerated by Covid – but what we're building looks beyond short-term events. Consumers have been shifting to provenence, experience and education for years – and Wine List answers to all three,” said founder Josh Lachkovic, who created the An Introduction to English Wine podcast, and spent his career working in tech startups.

He started the business to “bridge the confidence gap in wine”.

“Many wine lovers lack confidence in their favourite drink. We're here to end that. We have got 33 million wine drinkers, of which 6 million are considered 'strong prospects' by an Accolade report – it is that six million market we're going after,” he said.

Wine List is now in 'overfunding' on the site with 29 days left to go of the campaign. As well as equity available, Wine List is also offering perks including a free year's subscription and a case of Champagne.







