    Off Piste Wines: Impulse Sales Manager

    Published:  17 November, 2020

    Role: Impulse Sales Manager

    Location: Home-based. Company located in Cheltenham

    Reports to: Sales Director

    Salary: Competitive package

    Off-Piste Wines is a premium mainstream specialist supplying wine to the major multiples, national on-trade, convenience sector and export markets.  Sourcing from trusted producers around the world, the company has achieved great success for its Most Wanted range (launched in 2015) and continues to innovate with consumer-focused brands and formats at the heart of its business. 

    With the brands growing quickly in the UK we are now looking to recruit someone with a background of selling branded wine to the various impulse channels.

    Role Summary: Branded selling to Impulse sectors, including symbol groups, C&C, convenience and Independents

    Key stakeholders: Sales team, Operations team, Finance team, Leadership team.

    Duties and Responsibilities

    • Full account management of some customer groups including JBP, Trading Terms, Promotional planning & execution.
    • Win and develop new customers within the Impulse channel.
    • Build a sell-out culture for the assigned channel.
    • Develop collaborative & productive relationships & partnerships within the channel.

    Please send your CV and covering letter to Mark.Pettit@offpistewines.com

    Closing date for applications: 1st December 2020

