Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe

Leading wine company with multi award winning global brands

Great team environment & working culture

Own the Trade Marketing strategy and manage one direct report

Australian Vintage Ltd (AVL) is a wine company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe brands. AVL prides itself on producing outstanding and innovative wines for its domestic & global customers.

We are passionate about what we do. Our UK & Europe division is one of the most successful Australian wine companies in the region, growing customer numbers and market share consistently over a multi-year period. As AVL continues to grow it is a great time to join the business and make a tangible impact.

We have an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic and commercially minded Trade Marketing Manager to join our marketing team.

Working collaboratively and cross functionally between Sales & Marketing teams the Trade Marketing Manager will own and execute best-in-class trade marketing activation plans to deliver budgeted annual and future profit and sales objectives. This role is responsible for the line management of the Trade Marketing Executive and we are looking for a strong leader who can champion the AVL culture and our values.

Based in the AVL’s London office (Croydon) and reporting to the Head of Marketing UK, Europe, Americas your primary duties will include;

Develop and lead the trade activation strategy across for AVL brands across all sales channels.

Build and lead trade marketing team to achieve all brand portfolio targets – volume; revenue; gross margin contribution; market share; brand awareness; media share of voice

Regular communication and interaction with Trade / Customer Marketing or equivalent function in all key customers. Building a solid relationship to maximise AVL activation opportunities and brand equity.

Line manage European trade events calendar – including ProWein, Wine Australia and UK retailer shows.

Responsibility for delivery of all activation within set Trade Marketing budgets.

Seasonal campaign development, ensuring share of shelf space is achieved during key trading periods.

Implementation of promotional brand partnerships, bringing them to life in key retailers / channels.

Management of internal trade marketing communications – updating wider sales team on monthly basis.

Line management of all customer facing branded materials and development/ roll-out of POS materials.

Line management responsibility for AVL participation in industry events and ownership of key trade visit calendars.

Implementation of key trade press advertising and relationship management with key titles.

Who we are looking for?

a people person: someone who thrives meeting new people and continuously developing relationships. This role requires a high degree of stakeholder management and presenting both internally and externally. The successful applicant is comfortable working closely with multiple stakeholders but is also confident addressing groups.

a strategic thinker: We are looking for someone with the ability to deliver ideas and strategies that will ensure we achieve our big goals for the region. This person knows how to drive commercial success from conception to execution and independently manage a budget.

FMCG/ “Big Retail” marketing experience : we are a household name in UK grocery – so somebody who has a good understanding of retailing will be able to hit the ground running.

: we are a household name in UK grocery – so somebody who has a good understanding of retailing will be able to hit the ground running. a digital native: trade marketing no longer means just in-store activation! We are looking for someone with a good understanding of online retailing, social media and digital campaigns. Added bonus, if you have experience in content creation or design work.



Additionally, you will have 3 years’ experience in a marketing/brand related role and tertiary qualifications in marketing or similar business-related discipline.

To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

Applications close: Tuesday 17th November 2020

To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at http://www.australianvintage.com.au/