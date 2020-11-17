Australian Vintage Ltd: Brand Manager UK & Europe

Leading Australian wine company

Great team environment & working culture

Attractive salary package including wine allowance

Australian Vintage Ltd (AVL) is an ASX listed company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe brands. The Company prides itself on producing outstanding and innovative wines for its domestic & global customers, best demonstrated by its largest brand, McGuigan, enjoying record sales growth and proving itself a trusted brand in uncertain times.

We have an exciting opportunity for a motivated and commercial Brand Manager to join our growing marketing team in the UK & Europe division.

You will be responsible for contributing to the development and leading initiatives for the implementation of brand strategy for the McGuigan Wines brand in the UK & Europe, to deliver budgeted annual and future profit and sales objectives. This role has one direct report and is well suited to someone who enjoys sharing their knowledge and coaching and developing others.

Reporting to the Head of Marketing – UK, Europe & Americas your primary duties will include:

Support the Head of Marketing in the achievement of McGuigan Wines portfolio targets – volume; revenue; gross margin; market share; brand awareness; media share of voice.

Develop and execute communication campaigns, both ATL and BTL working with creative, media and shopper agencies within the context of brand objectives.

Contribute to managing the McGuigan Wines product portfolio to achieve an efficient range that meets customer and consumer needs.

Drive cross-functional teams to manage projects end to end across McGuigan Wines, including project management, preparation of business cases, capability assessments, and all internal and external comms to ensure projects are delivered on time and to budget.

Be the supporting McGuigan Wines contact for internal functions: R&D, Packaging, Sales, Category development, Revenue Management, Operations for key projects and brand initiatives

Liaise with the Trade Marketing Team to execute annual McGuigan Wines trade marketing activity / promotional schedule in line with the marketing activation calendar

Support the McGuigan Wines product release schedule including administering the internal label approval process, product scheduling, final label, carton & closure sign-off.

Develop and deliver marketing presentations to both internal and external stakeholders.

Tracking McGuigan Wines spend to budget.

Manage with the external agency providers to develop and execute McGuigan Wines social media and PR plans.

Line manage and develop Assistant Brand Manager to ensure collaborative implementation of annual brand plan and activation strategy.

Support the Head of Marketing and Category Manager in analysis of category data and consumer insights to understand need states and identify opportunities, trends & competitor performance.

We are looking for:

A people person: someone with exceptional communication skills with a proven track record for developing relationships. This role requires a high degree of stakeholder management and presenting both internally and externally. The successful applicant is comfortable working closely with multiple stakeholders but is also confident addressing groups.

someone with exceptional communication skills with a proven track record for developing relationships. This role requires a high degree of stakeholder management and presenting both internally and externally. The successful applicant is comfortable working closely with multiple stakeholders but is also confident addressing groups. A creative and commercial thinker: We are looking for someone who enjoys tackling both sides of a marketing brief. This person brings a creative flair but is also comfortable digging into the data and demonstrates strong commercial acumen.

We are looking for someone who enjoys tackling both sides of a marketing brief. This person brings a creative flair but is also comfortable digging into the data and demonstrates strong commercial acumen. Proven project management experience: This role will lead simultaneous projects and we are looking for someone who can prioritize, execute, and complete key pieces of work on time and in budget.

This role will lead simultaneous projects and we are looking for someone who can prioritize, execute, and complete key pieces of work on time and in budget. An experienced Brand Manager: We are looking for someone with previous experience at Brand Manager level who can ensure we reach our ambitious goals for McGuigan.

We are looking for someone with previous experience at Brand Manager level who can ensure we reach our ambitious goals for McGuigan. FMCG background: We are looking for someone with previous experience in the FMCG industry. You will have a genuine passion for consumer trends and possess a curiosity to understand what drives consumer behaviour.

To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

Applications close: 26 November 2020

To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at http://www.australianvintage.com.au/