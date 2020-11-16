Subscriber login Close [x]
Naked apologises for site crash due to Christmas surge

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  16 November, 2020

Naked Wines has seen pre-sales of its Deluxe Christmas Collection sky-rocket, with 40,000 cases being snapped up in the first 24 hours.

The online retailer witnessed an unprecedented surge in traffic on the website due to the release, which caused the site to go down for around an hour.

James Crawford, Naked Wines UK managing director, has since apologised for the inconvenience to customers.

“With more people drinking at home than ever, we knew Christmas 2020 was going to be a big one, and planned for more than double the site traffic year on year.

“Despite this, the rate at which Angels flocked to the site was significantly above our forecasts. Thankfully, our tech gurus got things up and running quickly and over 40,000 customers were able to order our Christmas deal in the space of 24 hours,” he said.

The boost in traffic at the end of last week saw around three times as much traffic than anything previously recorded by the site.

At one point, three cases were sold every second.

Naked was one of the companies primed to benefit from this year’s surge in ecommerce.

Having broken with its bricks and mortar retail arm, Majestic Wine, in the second half of 2019, it then went on to witness a substantial rise in sales in the first wave of Covid-era lockdowns.

It’s annual pre-launch of its Deluxe Christmas Collection came just days after the government announced a second nationwide lockdown.

The annual Deluxe Christmas Collection is exclusive to Naked Wines’ “Angels” – its loyal customer base.

More clarity on how the company has performed this year is due via its half year results, set to be released on Thursday 19 November.



