Last orders: Wine Stars Awards entry closes 27 November

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  13 November, 2020

The extended deadline for entries into Harpers Wine Stars Awards 2021 will close on 27 November 2020.

With this year’s planned November judging pushed back into January 2021 because of Covid, the judging will take place during remotely hosted zoom session by Harpers.

As planned, we will be judging across a wide range of countries in one session, with Argentina, Austria, Australia, Brazil, Chile, England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Lebanon, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Uruguay, and US the countries open for entry.

Full details on entering, along with information on bulk entry discounts, can be found on the Harpers Wine Stars Website.

Since launching in summer 2017, Harpers Wine Stars has offered an unrivalled level of exposure to UK buyers.

Our judging panels are unique in that judges must be current buyers with purchasing power and influence across the UK on and off-trades, and are drawn from independent merchants, wholesalers, supermarkets, restaurants and the sommelier worlds.

Moreover, each entry is assessed on a three tier judging system in tune with how buyers buy, with taste, value and design all taken into consideration.

Our judges look first at the quality of the liquid in the bottle, then further assess for value for money and design, looking to reward those wines that combine great drinking with fair price and shelf appeal.

Each producer or agent that entered samples then receives a full audit on each wine, giving feedback on quality, price positioning, packaging and appropriateness for target channel(s).

For more information or to enter wines, please click here.




