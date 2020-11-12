Freixenet returns to TV screens

By Lisa Riley

Freixenet has unveiled a new commercial aimed at showcasing its sparkling range as well as its Italian still wine collection launched earlier this year.

Making its debut next Tuesday (17 November), the ad will run on TV, VOD and online media.

Evolving from the 2019 campaign, it sets out to evoke emotion and resonate with the audience as they envisage “those moments when we are able to celebrate together again”.

The ad finishes with a new five second tag to announce the launch of the Italian still wine collection.

Freixenet said it had had to “flex our plans” this year in response to the “ever changing circumstances”.

“We recognise that the build up to Christmas will be different this year but life’s celebratory moments still occur and it is important to invest behind the brand and category and continue to build awareness,” said Samantha Cross, senior brand manager for Freixenet.

In a bid to build on the success of its sparkling portfolio, Freixenet launched its still Italian wine range in April, marking its first "major push" into still wines in the UK.

Lucy Auld, head of marketing, said: “We are thrilled to be able showcase the Freixenet Italian Wine Collection on TV. This NPD launch is showing early signs of success with a strong sales performance and distribution build and we are keen to drive further trial and awareness with a wide audience. ”

The campaign launches during the semi-finals of The Great British Bake Off and is expected to reach an estimated audience of 36.1 million adults.







