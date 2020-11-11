North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Role: Customer Services Assistant

Location: West Drayton (remote during Covid-19 lockdown)

Reports to: Customer Services Manager

Salary: Commensurate with experience

North South Wines is a young, dynamic, forward-thinking wine distributor. We set up in 2014 with a view to do things differently. We are not your average wine distribution company, or an old-fashioned wine merchant. We are energetic, creative, and diverse team that have the drive to make things happen. The model we have is different, and we are proud of this. We are part owned by winery shareholders, meaning we can offer direct supply, better quality and better priced wines from across the globe. We stand apart from other wine distributors by spotting opportunities, being quick to react and going that extra mile for our customers. We aim to deliver impact, excellence and WOW through our service.

Role Summary: The Customer Services Assistant works alongside the Customer Services Manager to process UK sales orders and provide first class customer service to a diverse customer base. The individual plays a vital role in maintaining the business’ customer relationships and dealing professionally with any issues that arise. There is a great opportunity to learn and develop skills across other business areas in our flexible and dynamic team.

Key stakeholders: Sales team, Operations team, Finance team, Leadership team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop strong working relationships with customers, 3 rd parties and teammates

parties and teammates Process UK sales orders in accurate and timely manner

Manage order size to minimize delivery cost

Respond to customer/delivery queries

Raise and investigate credit notes

Process and dispatch samples orders

Manage EDI receipt of orders

Increase uptake of monthly promotion

Responsible for North South Wines incoming calls

Provide holiday cover for teammates

Skills and experience required

Commitment to excellent customer service

Able to work under pressure and prioritise workload

Excellent communication skills

Attention to detail

Proactive with strong problem-solving skills

Interest or experience in wine

IT literate

Your commitment to the role

I make things happen

I have boundless energy

I deliver WOW through service

I am quick to spot opportunities

I feel confident to take my ideas forward

I have a collaborative pitch in attitude

I like to work in a positive team environment

I am an excellent communicator and have open and honest communication with my colleagues

I can give feedback, both positive and developmental

I am adventurous and creative

I take accountability, learn from my mistakes, own up to them and do things better next time

I commit to learning new ways of working, and embrace and drive change within my role, as well as the entire company

I am passionate, optimistic and determined

I have a voice, I like to make a difference

I am humble

I have fun at work

Please apply with covering letter, CV and salary expectations to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk

Application Deadline is 24th November