Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

    Published:  11 November, 2020

    Role: Customer Services Assistant

    Location: West Drayton (remote during Covid-19 lockdown)

    Reports to: Customer Services Manager

    Salary: Commensurate with experience

    North South Wines is a young, dynamic, forward-thinking wine distributor. We set up in 2014 with a view to do things differently. We are not your average wine distribution company, or an old-fashioned wine merchant. We are energetic, creative, and diverse team that have the drive to make things happen. The model we have is different, and we are proud of this. We are part owned by winery shareholders, meaning we can offer direct supply, better quality and better priced wines from across the globe. We stand apart from other wine distributors by spotting opportunities, being quick to react and going that extra mile for our customers. We aim to deliver impact, excellence and WOW through our service.

    Role Summary: The Customer Services Assistant works alongside the Customer Services Manager to process UK sales orders and provide first class customer service to a diverse customer base.   The individual plays a vital role in maintaining the business’ customer relationships and dealing professionally with any issues that arise.  There is a great opportunity to learn and develop skills across other business areas in our flexible and dynamic team.

    Key stakeholders: Sales team, Operations team, Finance team, Leadership team.

    Duties and Responsibilities

    • Develop strong working relationships with customers, 3rd parties and teammates
    • Process UK sales orders in accurate and timely manner
    • Manage order size to minimize delivery cost
    • Respond to customer/delivery queries
    • Raise and investigate credit notes
    • Process and dispatch samples orders
    • Manage EDI receipt of orders
    • Increase uptake of monthly promotion
    • Responsible for North South Wines incoming calls
    • Provide holiday cover for teammates

    Skills and experience required

    • Commitment to excellent customer service
    • Able to work under pressure and prioritise workload
    • Excellent communication skills
    • Attention to detail
    • Proactive with strong problem-solving skills
    • Interest or experience in wine
    • IT literate

    Your commitment to the role

    • I make things happen
    • I have boundless energy
    • I deliver WOW through service
    • I am quick to spot opportunities
    • I feel confident to take my ideas forward
    • I have a collaborative pitch in attitude
    • I like to work in a positive team environment
    • I am an excellent communicator and have open and honest communication with my colleagues
    • I can give feedback, both positive and developmental
    • I am adventurous and creative
    • I take accountability, learn from my mistakes, own up to them and do things better next time
    • I commit to learning new ways of working, and embrace and drive change within my role, as well as the entire company
    • I am passionate, optimistic and determined
    • I have a voice, I like to make a difference
    • I am humble
    • I have fun at work

    Please apply with covering letter, CV and salary expectations to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk

    Application Deadline is 24th November

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Raicilla: The new face of agave

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95