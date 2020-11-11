North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Role: Customer Services Assistant
Location: West Drayton (remote during Covid-19 lockdown)
Reports to: Customer Services Manager
Salary: Commensurate with experience
North South Wines is a young, dynamic, forward-thinking wine distributor. We set up in 2014 with a view to do things differently. We are not your average wine distribution company, or an old-fashioned wine merchant. We are energetic, creative, and diverse team that have the drive to make things happen. The model we have is different, and we are proud of this. We are part owned by winery shareholders, meaning we can offer direct supply, better quality and better priced wines from across the globe. We stand apart from other wine distributors by spotting opportunities, being quick to react and going that extra mile for our customers. We aim to deliver impact, excellence and WOW through our service.
Role Summary: The Customer Services Assistant works alongside the Customer Services Manager to process UK sales orders and provide first class customer service to a diverse customer base. The individual plays a vital role in maintaining the business’ customer relationships and dealing professionally with any issues that arise. There is a great opportunity to learn and develop skills across other business areas in our flexible and dynamic team.
Key stakeholders: Sales team, Operations team, Finance team, Leadership team.
Duties and Responsibilities
Skills and experience required
Your commitment to the role
Please apply with covering letter, CV and salary expectations to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk
Application Deadline is 24th November