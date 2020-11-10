Subscriber login Close [x]
Harpers latest webinar: Reassessing Ribera

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  10 November, 2020

Join Harpers’ editor Andrew Catchpole, Tim Atkin MW, plus a panel of leading winemakers and trade buyers to discover how Ribera del Duero is hitting the sweet spot with its new styles of wines at our Reassessing Ribera webinar on Tuesday 17 December at 3pm.

With celebrated winemakers Javier Zaccagnini of Sei Solo and Félix Collejo’s Noelia Callejo on hand to give the lowdown on how evolving styles are rippling through the region, our panel will explore what this means for Ribera’s potential in the UK.

With co-hosts Atkin and Catchpole will be Pierre Mansour of The Wine Society, Beth Willard of Direct Wines, Cambridge Wines’ Hal Wilson and Robert Boutflower of Tanners – passionate Spain advocates all – to explore how the emergence of fresher, younger, less oaky and lower price-point wines can capture the imagination of UK drinkers

With Ribera standing as an unquestionable pinnacle of quality from Spain, this roster of evolving styles certainly has the potential to refocus interest on the region through a more multifaceted lens, pulling in new and younger drinkers along the way.

Free to all, this session aims to deliver uplifting insights and, most importantly, inspiration for those keen to make the most of their Ribera range.

Reassessing Ribera: An exploration of how evolving styles are rippling through the region and what this means for its potential in the UK

3pm, Tuesday 17 December

Register for this free Harpers webinar here




