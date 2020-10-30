Henners unveils new look ahead of plans to double capacity

By Lisa Riley

Henners Vineyard, the English wine estate in East Sussex owned by Boutinot, has unveiled a new look ahead of plans to double capacity.

The updated packaging features a ‘curvelinear’ triangle - drawn from the shape created where three circles (representing the three Champagne varieties) converge, with the label takeing cues from the "sights and sounds" of Henners: bramble bushes, seagulls and vines, said the winery.

Each cuvée is represented by a different colour reflecting the colour palette of the surrounding area: a mineral blue for ‘Brut’, a muted green for ‘Vintage’, a dusky pink for ‘Rosé’, and a clay colour for ‘Blancs de Blancs’.

The coiffe also features a zoetrope illustration of a seagull in-flight, inside the tear strip.

Having “gradually increased capacity” in line with increasing demand for English classic method sparkling wine, Henners said it was now gearing up to double its capacity to 140,000 bottles next year.

“These are really exciting times for Henners, and the English wine industry in general. It feels like we’re at the start of a really special journey – again, said commercial manager Tom Whiteley.

“With plans to further increase production volumes over the next 12 months, we felt it was time to update the look to better reflect what we believe makes Henners special – our unique environment and proximity to the sea,” he added.

Established in the village of Herstmonceux in 2007, and planted with the three classic sparkling grape varieties, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, Henners was bought by Boutinot in 2016.

Its core range comprises Henners Brut NV (Chardonnay 40%, Pinot Noir 35%, Pinot Meunier 25%); Henners Rosé (Pinot Meunier 65%, Pinot Noir 35%) and Henners Vintage (Chardonnay 70%, Pinot Noir 30%) – current vintage 2014.