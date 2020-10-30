Caribbean Export looks to unlock UK opportunity

The Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) is gearing up to launch its first virtual event to tap increasing thirst for the spirit across Europe, including the UK, as highlighted in a new report release by the body today.

The 'Absolutely Caribbean - Unlocking the Profit Potential of the Caribbean' report identifies Caribbean rums as having “significant potential” across Europe, noting a particular increase in popularity in the UK, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

The report, released ahead of Caribbean Export’s first virtual expo later this month - also noted that more than half (51%) of the top 10 rum brands sold in the UK were produced in the Caribbean.

“We are seeing great opportunity for Caribbean rum across Europe at the moment and we are really excited to have some fantastic producers at our event this year which helps to support international trade between the Caribbean and Europe,” said Dr Damie Sinanan, manager for competitiveness and export promotion at Caribbean Export.

Benjamin Boothe of the Rum Spirits Academy Europe added: “Consumers are becoming more aware of the unparalleled diversity of styles and flavours of Caribbean rum, and they love what it has to offer.”

This, he said, was why rum was the fastest growing spirit in the European market. “We are excited to see where the future of rum will take us.”

Taking place 17 and 18 November, the virtual export event will showcase an array of Caribbean producers and is aimed at supporting trade between the Caribbean and Europe.

It is supported by the West Indies Rum & Spirit Producer’s Association, which represent distillers’ associations from across the ACP Caribbean and will be hosting a rum seminar in collaboration with the Rum and Spirits Academy of Europe.

Established in 1996, Caribbean Export serves the 15 states of the Caribbean Forum, including Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Earlier this week, the WSTA crowned rum the 'drink of lockdown’ with the spirit having enjoyed the biggest growth across all spirits during the period, according to new data from the trade body.