Cramele Recaș announces €7m investment as it achieves organic status

Cramele Recaș, Romania’s largest winery, has earmarked an investment of over €7m in 2021 as it declares 2020 a “premium” vintage and achieves organic certification for two of its three wineries.

The producer said the investment would be spent on 50ha of new vineyards at its Recas winery; a new eight million bottle warehouse and seven million liters of additional fermentation capacity in stainless steel.

In addition, the Recas winery would benefit from a new bag-in-box bottling line, a new state of the art bottling line for glass for twice the existing capacity, two further harvesters and long distance grape transport trailers.

At its Pestera winery there will be one million litres of new capacity plus a new laboratory, while at its Odobesti site there will be one million litres of new capacity, said Cramele Recaș.

At the same time, it announced that both its Recas and Odobesti wineries have achieved organic status.

This, said the producer, meant its existing range of natural wines would also be certified organic from the 2020 harvest and provided the scope for the winery to introduce new organic products not in the natural wine classification.

The news comes as the Romanian winery announced the completion of the 2020 harvest with a yield of 28,500 tonnes of grapes and a prediction of a “premium” vintage. A mere 3% decrease on Cramele Recaș’ record-breaking 2019 harvest.

Harvest at all three wineries took place between 29 August and 23 October, with grapes harvested from 23 varieties, totalling just over 21.5 million litres.

“Following near-perfect growing conditions, we are optimistic that our 2020 vintage will be one of the best yet,” said Cramele Recaș.

In the past year, the production of natural wines has increased to 200,000 bottles, with Cramele Recaș claiming to be the largest producer of natural wines in Eastern Europe.

In May last year, Cramele Recaș was certified as vegan following an inspection by the Bureau Veritas Certification, making it the first vegan winery in Romania.

Founded in 1998, Cramele Recaș creates wine from a wide range of grape varieties, from popular international to indigenous Romanian.

















