    Justerini & Brooks: On Trade Account Manager

    Published:  21 October, 2020

     

    Location: London
    Contract Term: Permanent

    About us:

    Justerini & Brooks was founded in London in 1749 and has been supplying fine wine and spirits to every successive British Monarch since 1761. For over 270 years Justerini & Brooks has looked after the needs of the discerning private collector looking for quality wine, spirits, expertise and personal service. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diageo PLC and has sales offices in London, Edinburgh and Hong Kong, from which it manages customers based in 49 different countries. 

    The fine wine and spirits markets are competitive and demanding. The focus is to continually develop our sales service in line with changing markets and our clients’ needs.

    About the role:

    London On-trade is a critical sales division for Justerini & Brooks.  The successful candidate will work with the Trade Sales Director and the HORECA and Marketing teams to brilliantly execute a commercial strategy designed to broaden distribution of our agency and fine wine business, together with Diageo’s Prestige whisky portfolio in the premium on-trade channel; principally, but not exclusively, within the M25

    The role’s principal areas of focus will be winning market share via proactive recruitment of new business. Winning market share by securing strategic listings for key agencies. Strategically growing sales and share with a portfolio of existing accounts.

    About You:

    • Full P&L responsibility; achieve challenging performance targets by both developing existing and generating new business in the on-trade channel
    • Internally and externally, acting as a passionate ambassador for our wine
    • Effectively engage with internal stakeholders in the sales and marketing teams to ensure all relevant opportunities for both positioning and commercial success are fully exploited
    • Organise and lead in-market tastings and activation; be a great ambassador for our portfolio and be able to talk knowledgeably and passionately about the brand to buyers and consumers

    Your experience:

    • Proven sales and client management track record with a genuine interest and ideally some exposure to wine
    • Passionate about sales and being a storyteller of the products  
    • Ideally experience in the on trade with a network in London
    • Commercial rigour
    • Accuracy and attention to detail is essential.
    • Extensive use of PC applications: advanced Excel; intermediate Word; MS Outlook required
    • Wine qualifications preferred (WSET diploma) beneficial
    • Experience on a drinks related ERP/stock system preferred.

    The role is officially based from St James St, London, though current Covid-19 restrictions mean that you may need to work from home for sustained periods of time.  

