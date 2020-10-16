Lancashire pubs and bars to close as county moves into Tier 3

By Lisa Riley

Wet-led pubs and bars across Lancashire, including Blackpool, Blackburn and Fleetwood, are set to close from midnight tonight as the county moves into Tier 3 of the government’s lockdown system.

A statement from the Department of Health and Social Care said: "Following close discussions with local leaders, Lancashire will move from Local Covid Alert Level High to Very High from 00.01 on Saturday 17 October.”

The government had "worked intensively with local leaders" to agree the move, said health secretary Matt Hancock, with an "unrelenting rise in cases" in the area meaning "we must act now”.

Geoff Driver, leader of Lancashire County Council, told the BBC it had been “a long drawn out process but I think we've got a good deal.”

He said the deal involved a support package worth £42m, the area having initially been promised £12m, with £30m to help the businesses affected.

Lancashire joins Liverpool City Region in the highest level of Covid restrictions.

Under the rules, bars and pubs are closed unless they can operate as restaurants only, while people are banned from socialising with other households both indoors and in private gardens.

In addition, the "rule of six" applies outdoors and overnight stays are banned.

Earlier today, Kate Nicholls, CEO of UK Hospitality (UKH), warned that 200,000 hospitality jobs could be lost this weekend alone in central London as new Tier 2 restrictions are implemented.