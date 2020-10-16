Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Lancashire pubs and bars to close as county moves into Tier 3

By Lisa Riley
Published:  16 October, 2020

Wet-led pubs and bars across Lancashire, including Blackpool, Blackburn and Fleetwood, are set to close from midnight tonight as the county moves into Tier 3 of the government’s lockdown system. 

A statement from the Department of Health and Social Care said: "Following close discussions with local leaders, Lancashire will move from Local Covid Alert Level High to Very High from 00.01 on Saturday 17 October.”

The government had "worked intensively with local leaders" to agree the move, said health secretary Matt Hancock, with an "unrelenting rise in cases" in the area meaning "we must act now”.

Geoff Driver, leader of Lancashire County Council, told the BBC it had been “a long drawn out process but I think we've got a good deal.”

He said the deal involved a support package worth £42m, the area having initially been promised £12m, with £30m to help the businesses affected.

Lancashire joins Liverpool City Region in the highest level of Covid restrictions.

Under the rules, bars and pubs are closed unless they can operate as restaurants only, while people are banned from socialising with other households both indoors and in private gardens. 

In addition, the "rule of six" applies outdoors and overnight stays are banned.

Earlier today, Kate Nicholls, CEO of UK Hospitality (UKH), warned that 200,000 hospitality jobs could be lost this weekend alone in central London as new Tier 2 restrictions are implemented. 

 

 

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95