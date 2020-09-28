Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hospitality industry launches free support service for unemployed

Published:  28 September, 2020

A quintet of industry bodies have joined forces to launch a free support service to help people within hospitality, leisure and tourism who’ve lost their jobs or are struggling to find work as a result of Covid-19. 

CareerScope is an online industry hub that provides easy to access content on everything from CV writing and career webinars to redundancy advice, financial support and health and wellbeing resources. 

A digital training academy will also keep those out of work up to date on essential training, from customer service and food safety, to confidence and assertiveness webinars.

Live from today, it has been launched by UK Hospitality, Springboard, Hospitality Action, the Institute of Hospitality and the Savoy Educational Trust. 

Some of the biggest names in hospitality have backed the initiative, including Michel Roux Jr, Clare Smyth, Raymond Blanc, Alastair Storey, Wendy Bartlett and Danny Pecorelli, who jointly refer to the project as a “vital initiative for protecting the future of their workforce”.

Michel Roux Jr, chef patron of Le Gavroche, said: “Each year thousands of young people come to work in our industry, but Covid-19 has forced many businesses to lay off staff to survive. Post-Covid and post Brexit, I really fear for the future generation of young chefs, waiters, restaurateurs and hoteliers.

“As an industry we had to do something about it. In a time of crisis, it’s never been more important to look after our people, ensure they are happy, healthy and ready for work. We must be ready to welcome back those who have long and established careers in the industry, as well as ensuring the next generation of workers are coming through. This is a great initiative and shows that, even when the industry is going through its toughest period, we really care about our people.”

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95