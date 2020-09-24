Sign up for return of Eat Spain, Drink Spain

By Andrew Catchpole

This November sees the return of Eat Spain, Drink Spain, a month long series of events, promotions and workshops around the UK, celebrating the lip-smacking gastro-diversity of wines and foods from Spain.

Wine shops, delicatessens, restaurants and bars are being invited to sign up and showcase their Spanish produce throughout the month, providing consumers with an array of tastes, flavours and dishes that will highlight the range of organoleptic pleasures from across Spain.

For participants, there is also the chance to win some great incentives, including £500 vouchers for Spanish food and wine stock, gastronomic tasting experiences and food & wine hampers – not least benefiting from increased sales.

For those taking the plunge with this annual and now Harpers-backed initiative, free POS materials will be forwarded in support of the promotion, including aprons, maps and posters, corkscrews, food and wine guides, wine coolers and a link to download digital artwork, with details of each promotion included in an extensive media campaign that begins next month.

Particpating venues will also be listed on a new campaign website hosted on organisor Foods and Wines from Spain's website.

In addition, the campaign will be rolling out a series of socially distanced* Eat Spain Drink Spain workshops in London, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Leeds, wherein food and wine experts will deliver inspiring and engaging masterclasses during November.

Workshop Timetable

Find an event near you and sign up to join us for a two-hour masterclass on quality foods and wines from Spain.

• Monday 2 November CARDIFF 3.00 - 5.00pm at Curado Bar, 2 Guildhall Pl, Cardiff CF10 1EB

• Monday 9 November EDINBURGH 1.00 - 3.00pm at The Green Room, 19-25 William St, Edinburgh EH3 7NG

• Tuesday 10 November LONDON 3.00 - 5.00pm at Iberica, 195 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PS

• Tuesday 10 November LEEDS 3.00 - 5.00pm at Iberica, Hepper House, 17a E Parade, Leeds LS1 2BH

Each workshop will showcase a range of delicious Spanish food products paired with award-winning Spanish wines, offering an opportunity to learn about the variety and range of foods and the diversity and quality of wines from Spain.

*Workshops will follow strict Covid-19 guidelines in line with government advice and are subject to change.








