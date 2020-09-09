50 Best Indies 2020 countdown ramps up: 30 to 21 revealed

By Lisa Riley

Join us again today as we continue the countdown of our annual Harpers 50 Best Indies awards, which are announced throughout this week (7 to 11 September), culminating in a live webinar with the top 10 on Friday as the final results are announced.

From Monday to Thursday from 11.30am onwards viewers can tune in to the 50 Best Indies results either on harpers.co.uk or via the below links as recorded results are revealed in tranches of 10 each day, building towards the final, much coveted top 10 places during a live webinar session on Friday 11 September, also at 11.30am.

Today we reveal 30 to 21. Yesterday's 40 to 31 announcement can be found here, with the initial 50 to 41 available here (or below).

During the final live session on Friday not only will we be announcing the order of the Top 10, but we’ll be asking each of these merchants to reveal a little of the personality and strategy behind the success of their business and welcome you to join us for that session.

This much anticipated annual list showcases the best independent wine merchants in the UK and puts a spotlight on what they are doing to make their businesses stand out in this dynamic sector.

The judging for this year’s 50 Best Indies has taken place against the extraordinary backdrop of the pandemic, which has proved a catalyst for unprecedented innovation and adaptation across the sector – reflected in the results of this list championing the best in the business through 2020.

Registration is open for the Friday 50 Best Indies top 10 webinar and you can secure your place in the virtual audience at 11.30am on Friday 11 September by clicking though here.

Harpers 50 Best Indies 2020 is delighted to welcome Louis Latour and Lanchester Wines as our partners for this year's awards.







31 to 40

31 Hanford Wines, London

32 Amps Wine Merchants, Oundle

33 Taurus Wines, Surrey

34 Field & Fawcett Wine Merchants and Delicatessen, York

35 Highbury Vintners, London

36 Martinez Wines, Bradford

37 The Vineking, Surrey

38 Grape Minds, Oxford

39 D Vine Cellars, London

40 Tanners Wine Merchants, Shropshire

41 to 50

41 Cheers Wine Merchants, Wales

42 The Solent Cellar, Lymington

43 Good Spirits Co, Glasgow

44 Secret Bottle Shop, Hereford

45 Connolly’s Wine Merchants, Birmingham

46 Ake & Humphris, Harrogate

47 Philglass & Swiggot, London

48 NY Wines, Cambridge

49 Haynes Hanson & Clark, London, Gloucestershire and Hampshire

50 Duncan Murray Wines, Market Harborough





