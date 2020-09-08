Subscriber login Close [x]
De Bortoli supports Oz reforestation with new range

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  08 September, 2020

Family-owned Australian winery De Bortoli Wines has launched a new range to help support the reforestation of the Australian landscape, devastated by the extensive bushfires.

De Bortoli has partnered with not-for-profit organisation Trillion Trees to plant one native tree for every six bottles of the range sold.

The 17 Trees range is named after the winemaker’s first sustainability project in 2008, a carbon-offset scheme which saw it plant 17 trees for each of its company vehicles.

The vegan-friendly range has three varietals at launch: a Shiraz, a Pinot Grigio and a Chardonnay.

Each comes in a lightweight bottle made from recycled glass. Recycled materials are also used for both labels and packaging.

De Bortoli is currently converting a number of its vineyards to organic production methods as part of its wider commitment to sustainability.

Darren De Bortoli, the winery’s MD, said: “Sustainability is at the core of the De Bortoli Wines’ drive for innovation.

“Through initiatives including wise water management, energy efficiency and improved waste management over the past 15 years we’re demonstrating our commitment to a future where great wine and a healthy environment can be enjoyed by everyone.”

The release of 17 Trees will be accompanied by a social-media campaign featuring 17 stories highlighting sustainability initiatives on the De Bortoli estate.

Australia has lost over 11 million hectares of land to fire over the last year, including some damage to vineyards.

