Morrisons: Wine Sourcing and Customer Experience Manager

Location: Bradford
Department: Trading
Work Level: Work Level 4
Job Type: Full Time Permanent
Advertising End Date: 15 September
About The Role
We're looking for an experienced Wine Sourcing Manager to join our trading team at our Support centre in Bradford.
This role offers the successful candidate a unique opportunity to help build on our work already done to deliver a great wine offer for our customers, sourcing from the right suppliers around the world.
In this role you’ll be working with the Senior Wine Sourcing and Customer Experience Manager to source wines from all relevant countries, maximising quality and value for the customer. You’ll also be responsible for bringing this great work to life for our customers, helping them to discover new wines and buy wines they will love.
You’ll be responsible for things like this
Working with our existing wineries and finding new wineries around the world to supply Morrisons
Building relationships and managing contracts with these wineries
Monitoring global harvests and sourcing accordingly
Negotiating contract prices and timings
Tracking vintage reserves throughout the year
Tracking trends and having input into range development with the retail buying team
Benchmarking the quality of our wines throughout the year
Helping to deliver a great customer experience – helping them to buy
Operating in full compliance with the Grocery Suppliers Code of Practice (GSCOP)
The wellbeing of our colleagues is really important to us and we want everyone to have a great home and work life balance. Because of this we've introduced a four day working week for all full time colleagues in Hilmore.
You’ll also be able to flex your working hours around the core hours of 10am-4pm, and can choose to do different hours each day as long as you’re covering these core hours. Each four day week will contain four average nine hour days
We've also recognised the benefits of working across six days including Saturdays. To be more competitive and support our stores and sites more effectively, we now work over a six day operation, Monday to Saturday inclusive, and everyone in Hilmore now works one Saturday in every four (or 13 a year), albeit Saturday will be a shorter working day of 6 hours.
Your non-working day will need to fit in with the business needs so more information about this and which day you'd take off will be discussed at your interview.
About You
You’ll need skills and experience like this
