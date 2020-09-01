Morrisons: Wine Sourcing and Customer Experience Manager

Location: Bradford

Department: Trading

Work Level: Work Level 4

Job Type: Full Time Permanent

Advertising End Date: 15 September

About The Role

We're looking for an experienced Wine Sourcing Manager to join our trading team at our Support centre in Bradford.

This role offers the successful candidate a unique opportunity to help build on our work already done to deliver a great wine offer for our customers, sourcing from the right suppliers around the world.

In this role you’ll be working with the Senior Wine Sourcing and Customer Experience Manager to source wines from all relevant countries, maximising quality and value for the customer. You’ll also be responsible for bringing this great work to life for our customers, helping them to discover new wines and buy wines they will love.

You’ll be responsible for things like this

Working with our existing wineries and finding new wineries around the world to supply Morrisons

Building relationships and managing contracts with these wineries

Monitoring global harvests and sourcing accordingly

Negotiating contract prices and timings

Tracking vintage reserves throughout the year

Tracking trends and having input into range development with the retail buying team

Benchmarking the quality of our wines throughout the year

Helping to deliver a great customer experience – helping them to buy

Operating in full compliance with the Grocery Suppliers Code of Practice (GSCOP)

The wellbeing of our colleagues is really important to us and we want everyone to have a great home and work life balance. Because of this we've introduced a four day working week for all full time colleagues in Hilmore.

You’ll also be able to flex your working hours around the core hours of 10am-4pm, and can choose to do different hours each day as long as you’re covering these core hours. Each four day week will contain four average nine hour days

We've also recognised the benefits of working across six days including Saturdays. To be more competitive and support our stores and sites more effectively, we now work over a six day operation, Monday to Saturday inclusive, and everyone in Hilmore now works one Saturday in every four (or 13 a year), albeit Saturday will be a shorter working day of 6 hours.

Your non-working day will need to fit in with the business needs so more information about this and which day you'd take off will be discussed at your interview.

About You

You’ll need skills and experience like this

Understanding the end to end wine supply chain

Knowledge of vintage changeover timings globally

A proven track record of negotiating with suppliers

Experience of wine procurement with a retailer or supplier

A great palate and a keenness to continue to develop this

A strong interest in wine

WSET 1 and 2 preferable

About The Company



Fresh thinking is the name of the game. We think innovatively to provide our customers with quality products and fresh, tasty food from all over the world.

We love talking to suppliers about their products and going out in the field (quite literally) to see what we’re buying for ourselves. We’re refreshingly different because we’re the UK’s most integrated food retailer with our own bakery, cooked meat factory, cheese packaging facilities, fish processing plants and more.

Together we’re a team of 450 people who decide what we sell and at what price. We negotiate deals with suppliers. We listen to what brands and products our customers want. And we look for the best local produce, tracking down products around the world to meet constantly changing tastes.

Own brands. Value brands. Global brands. We take great pride in them all. We also offer you the chance to specialise whether fashion, fruit or frozen food is your passion.

Why Morrisons? We’re multi-award winning - named retailer of the year for international wine and meat & fish. We prepare more food in our stores than any other UK retailer. We also have more in-store Butchers, Fishmongers and Bakers than our competitors. Put simply we’re as passionate about providing good quality products as you are.

Our aim to offer more of what matters extends to our employees too. Join us and you can expect to enjoy great career prospects and a very competitive pay and benefits package. In addition to an attractive salary, we offer a discount card for you and two for friends or family members giving you 10% off your shopping in Morrisons. We also offer company share options, a highly competitive pension scheme, Life Assurance and more besides.

We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from all sections of the community.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY