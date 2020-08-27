Australian Vintage Ltd: Business Manager UK

Leading wine company with multi award winning global brands

Great team environment & working culture

Australian Vintage Ltd (AVL) is a wine company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe brands. AVL prides itself on producing outstanding and innovative wines for its domestic & global customers.

We are passionate about what we do. Our UK division is one of the most successful Australian wine companies in the region, growing customer numbers and market share consistently over a multi-year period. As AVL continues to grow it is a great time to join the business and make an impact.

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Business Manager to join our UK sales team.

The Business Manager will deliver the negotiation and execution of the customer Joint Business Plans (JBP) and/or business agreements within a specified customer group, including meeting the core plan components of; budgeted volume, revenue & gross margin, product assortment and brand engagement. The Business Manager will have one direct report.

A field-based role, reporting to the National Account Controller, your primary duties will include;

Responsible for the over acheivement of sales and margin targets for current and target accounts in specified customers;

Achieving set JBP/business agreement sales & margin targets, as well as successful implementation of all aspects of the JBPs/plans including promotions, NPD, trade marketing, service levels;

Managing specific accounts directly and fostering excellent customer centric relations with the buyers as well as commercially key personnel;

Ensure delivery of contact strategy across all functions

Increasing penetration and retention from exsisting account portfolio to meet and exceed AVL's targets and objectives;

Using the AVL brand plans and market insights to deliver outstanding range management, activations and promotions aligned to consumer need states;

Identifying, developing and opening new business opportunities in the channel;

Conducting weekly review meetings with the NAC to review and prioritize customers and trading issues and initiatives;

Implementing and managing account planning and reporting, ensuring all KPIs are met, including sales performance, margin, service levels and forecast accuracy;

Liasing and working collaboratively with AVL colleagues including Finance, Marketing and Supply to ensure all account objectives are met;

Providing accurate and timely weekly and monthly forecasts

Line management as required of Support roles in the sales function, with regard to recruitment, setting and measuring of KPIs, performance management and reviews, mentoring and training;

Supporting NAC and Head of Sales in the co-ordination of key initiatives and tasks as required

Managing A&P budgets within pre-defined parametres;

Adhering to company vision and values and putting the Customer at the heart of your thinking

Contributing to a positive and engaging team culture

Other duties as required

Additionally, you will have 3+ years’ experience in senior Account Management roles, ideally within the wine or liquor industry or other suitable FMCG. The successful applicant will show demonstrated ability to consistently exceed commercial KPI’s and have proven experience in creating and managing business processes that successfully improved the trading relationships with major accounts.

To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at http://www.australianvintage.com.au/

Applications close: Wednesday 9th September 2020