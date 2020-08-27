Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager UK

Australian Vintage Ltd (AVL) is a wine company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe brands. AVL prides itself on producing outstanding and innovative wines for its domestic & global customers.
We are passionate about what we do. Our UK division is one of the most successful Australian wine companies in the region, growing customer numbers and market share consistently over a multi-year period. As AVL continues to grow it is a great time to join the business and make an impact.
We have an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic and motivated Key Account Manager to join our sales team in a 10-month fixed term contract capacity.
The Key Account Manager is primarily responsible for delivering budgeted sales, profit, and volume targets for designated customer/customers. Additionally, the Key Account Manager is responsible for providing account support and analysis to the Business Managers and the National Account Controller in line with company objectives.
A field-based role, reporting to the National Account Controller your primary duties will include;
Additionally, you will have a minimum 3 years’ experience in an Account Management or Executive role with demonstrated ability to consistently exceed sales targets and Account retention measures. We are looking for someone with exceptional interpersonal and highly developed communication skills. Candidates with experience using market data sources or customer sales data will be considered favourably.
To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/
To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website http://www.australianvintage.com.au/
Applications close: Wednesday 9th September 2020