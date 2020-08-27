Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager UK

Leading wine company with multi award winning global brands

Great team environment & working culture

10-month fixed term contract

Australian Vintage Ltd (AVL) is a wine company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe brands. AVL prides itself on producing outstanding and innovative wines for its domestic & global customers.

We are passionate about what we do. Our UK division is one of the most successful Australian wine companies in the region, growing customer numbers and market share consistently over a multi-year period. As AVL continues to grow it is a great time to join the business and make an impact.

We have an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic and motivated Key Account Manager to join our sales team in a 10-month fixed term contract capacity.

The Key Account Manager is primarily responsible for delivering budgeted sales, profit, and volume targets for designated customer/customers. Additionally, the Key Account Manager is responsible for providing account support and analysis to the Business Managers and the National Account Controller in line with company objectives.

A field-based role, reporting to the National Account Controller your primary duties will include;

Direct account management responsibility for designated customer/customers identified to deliver budgeted sales, profit and volume targets;

Achieve set JBP/business agreement sales and margin targets, as well as the successful implementation of all aspects of the JBPs/plans, including promotions, NPD, trade marketing; service levels;

Foster excellent commercial relations with the buyers as well as commercially key personnel;

Providing account support as required to the Business Managers and NAC to maintain industry leading customer service levels across our key accounts;

Grow AVL's portfolio with the customers and identify/deliver new opportunities for products or new business;

Ensure implementation of appropriate customer specific sales and trade marketing inititatives (with guidance from the Customer Marketing Manager) that support our marketing and customer objectives;

Help build appropriate promotion plans/campaigns around key trading periods to ensure share of shlef space is achieved;

Liase regualrly with the commercial and supply teams to ensure all orders and service levels meet customer requirements;

Provide accurate weekly and monthly forecasts in a timely fashion;

Prepare weekly and monthly analysis of promotions and sales/marketing activations in order to assess the success of the promotion or activation;

Conduct a weekly review meeting with the Business Managers and Channel Manager to review and prioritise customers and trading issues and initiatives;

Additionally, you will have a minimum 3 years’ experience in an Account Management or Executive role with demonstrated ability to consistently exceed sales targets and Account retention measures. We are looking for someone with exceptional interpersonal and highly developed communication skills. Candidates with experience using market data sources or customer sales data will be considered favourably.

To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website http://www.australianvintage.com.au/

Applications close: Wednesday 9th September 2020