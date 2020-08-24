Brewdog teases Bad Beer Vodka as brewer celebrates carbon negativity

By Jo Gilbert

Beer powerhouse Brewdog is continuing to pave the way for sustainable action as it teases the launch of a zero waste vodka made from brews which are not quite in spec or too old to sell.

The brewer has also announced that it is now officially carbon negative, removing twice as much carbon from the air than it emits every year.

Bad Beer Vodka, due to be released in 2021, forms part of a growing trend of NPDs made from up-cycled material.

It’s also part of a wider focus at Brewdog which is working to eventually become zero waste and emissions-free.

As part of its ongoing commitment to carbon negativity, the company has purchased 2,050 acres of land in the Scottish Highlands which it will use to plant its own ‘Brewdog Forest’.

By 2022, it aims to have planted one million trees.

“It is of course, best not to emit carbon in the first place,” the company said.

“We are now working on a fast-track 24 month plan to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations, along with our journey to become zero waste.”

The company has already experimented with beers made from surplus fresh bread and fruit that would otherwise be wasted.

Now, it is building on this with NPDs like Bad Beer Vodka, the “Perfect vodka made from not-so-perfect Brewdog beer”.

“Food production is the biggest single contributor to climate change,” Brewdog said. “Yet well over one third of all food is wasted. In [our Mega beer] lager, we replaced 20% of the barley with surplus fresh bread. As well as helping to solve the global food waste challenge, MEGA (Make Earth Great Again) beer reduces the demand for land, water and energy”.







