WineGB: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Wines of Great Britain Ltd is the national trade body representing the wine production industry in England and Wales. This sector is at a key stage in its development: it is experiencing rapid growth and produces high-quality products for which there is a fine reputation and a growing market.

The Board of WineGB is now looking to recruit an independent professional Chief Executive (CEO), with good commercial experience, to be the outward face and voice of the industry.

The CEO will work closely with the Chairperson and the Board to develop a vibrant trade body to drive this exciting industry forward and meet the expectations of all members.

About Us

WineGB is an association funded by its members that was formed in 2017 through a merger of two previous organisations. HRH the Duchess of Cornwall is the Royal Patron and President.

WineGB’s mission is to advance the multiple interests of all its members to establish Great Britain as one of the world’s great quality wine regions.

In addition to members’ subscriptions, the organisation is funded by income from events and sponsorship. There are also regional associations into which all WineGB members must pay a small subscription to enable regional initiatives to continue in conjunction with the national body.

The membership is grouped into Class A producer members and Class B larger producer members (over 15 hectares), each has 3 representatives on the board. In addition there are a Chairperson, a Regional Director and 1 independent director.

The organisation also has a Management Advisory Committee made up of volunteers with specialist expertise who lead work streams covering all the key facets of the industry. These currently include:

- Viticulture;

- Wine Making;

- Marketing;

- Regulation;

- Environmental Sustainability;

- Research & Development;

- Education;

- Wine tourism; and

- Export.

There are currently five paid employees of the organisation: an Operations Manager (based in Sussex); a Marketing Manager; a Chief Financial Officer; an Administration Officer and a Digital Media Officer, all based in Market Harborough.

Our current annual Turnover is around £400K

We have committed to a review of the membership fees structure within the next 12 month period; in particular to look at how the WineGB fees could be more closely aligned to members’ own revenue and size. The CEO will play an important role in developing and rolling out the new fee structure and ensuring that members receive excellent value for their membership fees.

Objectives

WineGB is seeking to appoint a CEO whose primary objective will be to deliver our vision:

“To establish Great Britain as a sustainable wine region of world renown, recognised and celebrated for the quality of its wines and visitor experiences.”



This will require the CEO to be the outward facing authoritative representative and voice of the industry. This will require raising our profile with customers and markets both in the UK and overseas, and reaching out and establishing strong co-operative working relationships with Government and organisations such as WSET, WSTA and UK Hospitality.

Member engagement is another important part of the role. WineGB has to offer value and service to both large and smaller producers and their needs will not always be the same. We must engage with members, either on an individual basis if they are large fee payers; or as groups within regions or clusters to get feedback and make sure we are meeting expectations.

Key roles and responsibilities

Promoting the industry in the widest sense



The CEO will work with the Chairperson & Board in raising the profile of the industry both nationally and internationally, driving sales growth both locally and abroad. Specifically:

Deliver the recently agreed generic marketing strategy including producing a comprehensive programme of marketing initiatives and campaigns throughout the year

Develop good working relationships with other organisations, including WSTA and UK Hospitality, to widen the influence of our industry

Work with a political adviser to liaise with Government departments and the WineGB APPG to gain support for our industry

Lead on the development of export opportunities

Develop tourism at a national level, leaving local groups to manage regional initiatives

Membership Engagement

Provide first class cost-effective services to members

Build individual relationships with major producers to make sure WineGB is meeting their needs

Lead a fees and benefits review

Increase membership; ensure that the large majority of English and Welsh wine producers are members

Management and finance

Own, drive and execute the WinesGB strategy

Agree an annual budget with the Board and deliver it. This will involve looking at areas to cut costs, the fee structure and bringing in new sponsorship or grant funding

Manage the quality and productivity of the team (including Marketing & Events, Membership Services and Financial Controls)

Control constitution, quality and productivity of the Working Groups to ensure they are effectively delivering results within their specialist areas

Depending on the experience and quality of the candidate, a handover period may be agreed during which members of the board can assist the CEO with budgeting, political lobbying, regulation and liaison with the Regions. After the handover period these will become areas of full responsibility for the CEO.

Working Hours and Place of Work

This is a full time role, we expect the CEO to manage her/his own time. The incumbent can work from home or at WineGB’s current office in Market Harborough.

Contract and Salary

This is a permanent role with a starting salary of £75,000 per annum and 5 weeks annual leave.

The position has a three month notice period subject to the usual initial probation period as agreed in the employment contract.

About You

The successful candidate would need the following attributes:

A great enthusiasm for wine and a strong commitment to the British wine production industry

Marketing and management experience at a senior and strategic level

Outstanding managerial, leadership and interpersonal skills

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral

Experience within the following areas might be an advantage:

Government structure and processes

Exporting goods

Management within the wider wine trade at an international level

Management of a professional membership body

Reporting to a non-executive board

Fund-raising

Successful business and financial administration roles

Application

Applications should be submitted by 31st August 2020, addressed to The Chairman and emailed to the Company Secretary, Mags Gilbert mags@winegb.co.uk.

Applicants are invited to submit a covering letter setting out their interest and qualifications for the role, together with an up to date CV. The appointment committee will then assess the applications and select a limited number for interview via Zoom. Those shortlisted from this process will then be invited to attend an “in person” interview with the whole board.

We reserve the right to alter this process and/or not to make any appointment if we see fit.